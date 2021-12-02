KovaaK's 2.7.0 - Major Release!

SAME GAME, NEW NAME!

You call it KovaaK’s, so who are we to fight it?



PLAYLIST IMPROVEMENTS

Offline playlists! You can now create playlists from local scenarios. Note: you cannot upload these playlists and you cannot mix and match offline with online scenarios in a playlist. This feature is intended to support scenario content creators who want to test their scenarios in a playlist without uploading them to the Steam Workshop.

You can now enter a description for playlists. Mousing over playlists shows info about the playlists.

Double-clicking on scenarios in a playlist behaves more as you’d expect. You can now skip scenarios and it won't reset the playlist, for example.

Fixed an issue with scenarios not displaying “Done” properly.

Fixed an issue with the last scenario playing first when restarting a playlist.

NEW PLAYLIST

Check out how iiTzTimmy Warms up with this exclusive playlist.

NEW CHALLENGE SCREEN - SANDBOX

At the end of a challenge, in addition to showing leaderboard and score calculation, there’s now a graph of your trailing performance. We’ve also tidied up the information presentation on other tabs for a better player experience.

ADVANCED SEARCH - SANDBOX

You can now search by Aim Type and Aim Subtype with additional filters for Movement and Projectile. It’s now easier than ever to find that perfect scenario to elevate your game.

ONLINE + CUSTOM SENSITIVITY AND FOV SCALES

The in-game dropdown menus for sensitivity and FOV scales are now being driven by “FovSensConfig.json” which the game downloads when it starts up. This means that we can now add games to the FOV and Sensitivity dropdowns without having to release a patch 😎.

For our more technical users, you can make a copy of that JSON and rename it to “FovSensConfigPersonal.json.” The game will then read in those entries as well (this file won’t be overwritten when starting up the game, unlike the primary one) so that you can add support for FOV and Sensitivity scales from whatever games you have deciphered.

NEW SOUND FX

With so many visual features and updates, it’s time we gave audio some love too. So, we have added 28 new sound effects for you to further customize your Sandbox experience!

OTHER FIXES AND FEATURES:

Added “Ramp” and “Ceiling” to texture choices in Visual Settings.

Charge Weapons improvements: added “Fully Automatic” and “Delay Before Passive Charge” variables to the Weapon Profile’s Charge tab. These settings open up some interesting possibilities for scenario authors with target switching that rewards landing the first shot.

Added “0% Charge Recoil Factor” as a new weapon profile variable to allow scenario authors to tweak how much recoil occurs when a charge weapon is fired at 0% charge.

There are a new set of variables under the Character Movement tab to emulate Quake/Source style ground and air physics. By default all of these are hidden until you tick the new checkbox at the bottom of the tab. Note that ramp physics are still a work in progress.

Added support for xMSy FOV Scaling. This is the FOV scaling method that Valorant uses, and it can also be used to emulate non-native aspect ratios stretched to your native resolution. For example, CS:GO players can set FOV Scale to “Custom” then use the dropdowns to specify 4MS3, and the game will render the 3D world as though it is a 4:3 resolution even though you are running on a 16:9 resolution.

Updated lighting. If you notice a difference in how your textures are looking, you might need to tweak the Full Bright settings.

Improved player flow post Challenge by adding Done and Replay buttons.

Updated look and feel of the Stats page in the Sandbox.

Changed default anisotropy from x0 to x4.

Added option to change refresh rate in Settings > Video.

Fixed an issue with loading previously played scenario after returning to software.

Updated audio settings options in the Trainer.

Fixed a timer issue with Leaderboards not loading properly.

Fixed an issue with ability charges resetting after pause.

Character max speed now affects animation rate.

Fixed an issue with challenge score calculation stuttering.

Fade-in/Fade-Out time for Bot color when your crosshair overlaps enemies set to 0s.

Legacy scenarios that specify a weapon model will default to new rifle model.

Minimum FPS is now clamped at 60 to prevent certain scenarios from breaking.

Cleaned up leaderboard calls for better performance.

Updated Anti-cheat system.

Updated DLC promo page.

Added “Reflex Analyzer Flash Indicator” option to Settings->Video tab.

Fixed an issue with per-shot-recoil's last shot not being saved or loaded properly.

Numerous other bug fixes and enhancements.

Known Issues

The Advanced Sensitivity Details widget is not accurate for a number of sensitivity scales - we haven’t updated it to handle the new sensitivity system that was implemented in this patch.

Some targets in the Flick Level 3 and 4 Combines may be obstructed by a platform. We are working on a fix.

Special Note:

Our recent Unreal Engine upgrade featured an overhaul to the audio engine. This caused some issues for some players (crackling, delay) and to address this we have added some tunable audio buffer settings (under Settings > Sound). Scroll to the bottom and there are two settings for audio buffer. The first is Buffer Size (default is 256). The second is number of buffers (default is 1, but can be set up to 5). We think the defaults should cover most cases for players, but if you experience crackling, try bumping the buffer size up to 512. Note that you’ll have to restart KovaaK’s after making any changes.

As always, we wouldn't be here without you, so please send us your feedback and ideas - find us @KovaaKs and on our Discord. Thanks for your support and more great stuff coming soon!