Dungeons of Edera: November Update

Hail Adventurers!

This patch we are releasing a new mission type, Fortress Assault, which just happens to replace the Sage Advice campaign level, the first few spells for the Earth Shaman spell tree, and some big improvements to performance - check out the full details below!

Check out the full details below

0.8.8.3

New Mission Type: Fortress Assault - Join multiple friendly NPCs in an assault on an enemy outpost. You will have to hold and secure each position before you can push on to the final boss!

Fortress Assault added to mission Board

Sage Advice Campaign map overhauled

Earth Shaman Trainer NPC added to towns

Three new Earth spells added to talent tree - more to come!

Arrow enchantments buffed

Level up and mission board tutorials added!

Hub Travel added - travel between previous hubs you have visited - this has no functional use yet but will in the future!

Traps spells now have an indicator for more precise positioning

Enemy corpses will dissolve and disappear ten seconds after death - will add option in future that allows you to choose if corpses should disappear

Performance Optimizations

Many other minor fixes....

Tell us how you are enjoying the Early Access of Dungeons of Edera - your feedback is important to help make the game even better! Please take this survey and let us know your thoughts: https://forms.gle/31m4rfF1GGJGFsBQ9

What's coming up next? Check out our roadmap on trello!