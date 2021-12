This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This is the second in a series of patches related to recent connectivity issues.

We use a third-party service called Photon for our real-time traffic, and it has been under attack recently. This patch allows us to temporarily avoid certain Photon server regions when they have issues.

This change is a short-term workaround, but we will continue to work on this problem and ship more fixes over the next week.