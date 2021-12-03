Update Notes for Version 0.946

Early Access Launch Version 0.946

Thank you so much for supporting the Early Access version of the game. We are very much interested in feedback and ideas. Feel free to participate in our Discord or post something in the Steam discussion forums. I am reading all the review feedback.

Changes in this version:

This update mostly focuses on more urgent adjustments with a couple of minor gameplay tweaks. Bigger changes to improve stealth and other mechanics are coming. Thanks for your patience!

Hand positions should be more correct across all OpenXR devices

A gun angle setting has been added to the game settings which will allow you to increase the angle of held weapons. Some players find the default uncomfortable. If you use this setting, I would be curious to know the controller you are using and how much you increase the angle.

Headshots now inflict much more damage and are instant kills for most enemies.

Players who escape will now start out with full health in the next dungeon. Previously, you started out with the same health you had when the previous character escaped plus a small bonus. This was primarily to prevent endless dungeon runs, but the dungeons are difficult enough it should not be necessary. This is an experiment and I may revert this based on data I get back from the player pool and consecutive escapes.

When using snapturn, there is no longer a delay when pressing the joystick/thumbstick in rapid succession

There is now a setting to disable all controller haptics.

Tension/Battle Music now default to a lower volume and also has a separate volume control in the settings menu. Some players found it too loud. Tension music plays when there are 4 or more enemies nearby but you can completely turn it off now if you prefer.

Fixed a bug that caused MP40 in secret stash to not be grabbable and rattle around.

The short biography of your character is now shown when you first start the dungeon. This will be expanded in a future release when gameplay traits and advanced bio are implemented.

When you start a dungeon, some debug information is sent to the game server to help me diagnose this rare dungeon problem where some parts of the dungeon are not accessible.

I am now also logging how many dungeons were escaped in a single game session so I can tweak and balance in future updates.

The help book at the start of the dungeon has been updated to include info on reloading and searching guards. The help book is temporary until a full blown tutorial is put in place.

Some pages in help book were blurry due to inadvertent mipmapping. Fixed.

Shooting cell doors, lights, radios and other objects no longer counts against accuracy

Stille Nacht added to radio broadcasts for holidays 🎄

It's pretty rare, but it is possible that some dungeons may be created with a section you cannot reach making the dungeon unescapable. This is a priority because this could lead to user frustration, but I need a bit more data to track it down. Thank you to those who have sent me seeds where this occurred!

I've also received two reports of players who could not destroy the military radio as an objective. I have not been able to reproduce this, so if you have any video / details of this it would be helpful. Read your objective description carefully. You may be required to photograph the communications radio with your Leica camera, not destroy it.

Current priorities: