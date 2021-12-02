Beta Update - V0837BT4

Hi!
Here are a few more additions for the Beta ahead of the upcoming big main game update.
- Added Normal difficulty for level "Vibe"
- Fixed Leaderboard
- Fixed the disappearance of Vibration when modifying "Fast Speed"
- A number of minor bugs have also been fixed.
So I will be glad if you report bugs that you find in this version and post them in the community or in Discord.
Have a nice game and see you in the Future!
join our Discord: https://discord.com/invite/3HPfxg2YAD
Changed depots in beta branch