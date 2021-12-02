 Skip to content

CYBRID update for 2 December 2021

Beta Update - V0837BT4

Build 7818869

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hi!

Here are a few more additions for the Beta ahead of the upcoming big main game update.

  • Added Normal difficulty for level "Vibe"
  • Fixed Leaderboard
  • Fixed the disappearance of Vibration when modifying "Fast Speed"
  • A number of minor bugs have also been fixed.

So I will be glad if you report bugs that you find in this version and post them in the community or in Discord.

Have a nice game and see you in the Future!

join our Discord: https://discord.com/invite/3HPfxg2YAD

