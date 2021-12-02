Beta Update - V0837BT4

Share · View all patches · Build 7818869 · Last edited 2 December 2021 – 23:09:18 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi!

Here are a few more additions for the Beta ahead of the upcoming big main game update.

Added Normal difficulty for level "Vibe"

Fixed Leaderboard

Fixed the disappearance of Vibration when modifying "Fast Speed"

A number of minor bugs have also been fixed.

So I will be glad if you report bugs that you find in this version and post them in the community or in Discord.

Have a nice game and see you in the Future!

join our Discord: https://discord.com/invite/3HPfxg2YAD