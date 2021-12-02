Update 1.0.631

We’ve been working hard, trying to fix as many of the issues that you have reported as we can. We hope that this update fixes most of the severe issues. We expect that next week’s update will focus on fixes too, but after that we should be ready to start adding elements that will make it more fun to kill your friends :)

Fixed so ‘killer is not among us’ vote option now work as intended

Fixed syncing on pumps, making animation less jerky. You now also just need to start the action.

Tweak the lowest resolution so it looks less like a game made 15 years ago

Fixed a freeze bug that could be triggered by starting a vote

It is now possible to drink the wine

Added effect when poisoning items, and when a player is poisoned

Fixed issue where dead players could block passage

Fixed issue where sleeper sometimes would be invisible (or to be accurate, was teleported 100 meters below ground).

Added impact effects on damage

Added speech indicator in lobby

Made spectator camera less jittery

Added early access indication start menu

Changed name rules so it needs to be between 3 and 15 characters. The game also remembers your name when returning to the main menu

Movement is reduced when you take damage, making it more viable to kill with a knife or an ax

Added more blueberries around in the terrain. We still recommend visiting the island though

Added some starting items to make it a little easier to survive

Added hint in the lobby about how to find other players during early access

In early access before we have built up a big player base, we want to give you the fixes ASAP. This means that sometimes our fixes might cause new issues, or not be fixed for all users. Please bear with us, and be sure to let us know.