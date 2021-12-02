Oxygen Not Included: Spaced Out! Launch Announcement!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Ready to Launch!

We started working on Spaced Out! nearly two years ago. One year of Early Access, one global pandemic and countless hours later, we’re excited to announce that Spaced Out! is ready to leave Early Access.

Hang onto your Rocket Navigation hats, folks...the Spaced Out! DLC for Oxygen Not Included officially launches on December 16th!

It’ll be available on Steam, WeGame and Epic Games Store.

This won’t be the last update to Spaced Out! or the base game. We’ll still be fixing bugs, improving UI and making tuning and balancing improvements on an ongoing basis.

How’d We Get Here?

A lot has happened during Early Access, so a quick recap is in order. We’ve released 16 updates (one every 3 weeks!) in the past year—not to mention plenty of minor patches and bug fixes.

Major highlights of our time in Early Access include:

Improvements to rocketry mechanics, modules and fittings.

Numerous Rocket interior improvements.

Introduction of new Spaced Out! and Classic-style clusters for a total of 18 clusters to choose from.

Addition of new planetoids in all clusters.

Introduction of Nuclear, Radiation and Radbolt systems.

Introduction of Space mining.

Introduction of Plant mutations.

Unification of the base game and Spaced Out! codebases. (Breath of Fresh Air update, aka The Big Merge)

Updates to the Mod system and lots of Mod support work.

What’s Next?

Once Spaced Out! has launched our next move is to...keep working on it. There’s always more to do, so we'll work on some post-launch updates for a while before moving on to the next new thing for Oxygen Not Included. Stay tuned!

Thank you all so much for your help along the way. The community’s feedback and support is incredibly valuable, and the entire ONI team is grateful for the time you put into helping us get here.

December 16th, here we come!