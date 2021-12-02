Hotfix 0.3.0.3

This hotfix is changing the way skill chaining is working in Striving for Light. Up till now skills could chain endlessly (scattering projectiles triggering scattering projectiles on the next hit again). This created an insane amount of projectiles, causing performance issues and also killing everything on the screen. Now skills are only chaining one time. So projectiles can scatter into new projectiles but the projectile fragments don't scatter again. This will help keeping the challenge on higher levels.

Game

Skills now only chain one time, instead of infinite times. Example: Scatter Projectiles scatters one time but the created scattered bullets don't scatter again. The created projectiles from Scattered Sweep do also scatter one time if you have Scattering Projectiles active. So this keeps all current skill combination functionality.

Weapons, Skill Shards, Light Fragments now have minimap icons to give you a better overview over what has droped on the current map.

Visual Effects

Burn effects now are less smokey, improve

Tech

Smaller back end improvements to the skill tree which could result in better framerates on very very very large skill trees.

Those changes also have been rolled out to the demo version.