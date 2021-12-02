 Skip to content

PROVIDER update for 2 December 2021

Ubuntu Support

Share · View all patches · Build 7818499 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

While it was our intention to release PROVIDER on both Ubuntu and Windows, Steam's system of supporting Ubuntu with outdated libraries has led to support issues with PROVIDER. This can be fixed on certain systems by overriding Steam's libraries in favor of the local OS's, but this fix is not universal and spins out into a web of support issues that make us uncomfortable with calliing Ubuntu "supported" in Steam.

I apologize to any Ubuntu players, we'll be releasing the Ubuntu version on itch with our dependencies listed next week. Please request a refund if you planned to play on Ubuntu.

Thanks,

Wyatt

Changed depots in testing branch

View more data in app history for build 7818499
PROVIDER Content (WIN) Depot 1604391
PROVIDER Content (LIN) Depot 1604392
