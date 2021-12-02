Version 1.1.5 Hotfix and balance patch

Share · View all patches · Build 7818336 · Last edited 2 December 2021 – 20:26:07 UTC by Wendy

Hedge Maze

Minor fixes and clean up.

Balance Changes

Killer Keith

Combat Knife

Removed Slow effect from both Primary and Secondary Attacks. Primary was 0.25 speed multiplayer and 0.25 Length. Secondary was 0.9 speed multiplayer and 0.25 Length

Health

Time Until Health is Regenerated increased from 0.39 to 0.5

Health Regeneration Speed decreased from 60 to 50

Gourd

Health now regenerates at a speed of 2 after 10 seconds have passed without taking damage.

Punkie

Health now regenerates at a speed of 2 after 10 seconds have passed without taking damage.

Radu

Dagger

Reduced Charge Time from 1.7 to 1.25

Added Charge Grunts sounds

Minimum Charge Life Steal Increased from 10 to 25

Minimum Charge Damage Increased from 6 to 10

Secondary (Hypnosis) does now10 fear damage per second.

Increased Secondary (Hypnosis) movement damage from 10 to 100

Werewolf

Hit Object time increased from 0.625 to 3 seconds