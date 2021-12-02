Version 1.1.5 Hotfix and balance patch

Hedge Maze
Minor fixes and clean up.
Balance Changes
Killer Keith
Combat Knife
Removed Slow effect from both Primary and Secondary Attacks. Primary was 0.25 speed multiplayer and 0.25 Length. Secondary was 0.9 speed multiplayer and 0.25 Length
Health
Time Until Health is Regenerated increased from 0.39 to 0.5
Health Regeneration Speed decreased from 60 to 50
Gourd
Health now regenerates at a speed of 2 after 10 seconds have passed without taking damage.
Punkie
Health now regenerates at a speed of 2 after 10 seconds have passed without taking damage.
Radu
Dagger
Reduced Charge Time from 1.7 to 1.25
Added Charge Grunts sounds
Minimum Charge Life Steal Increased from 10 to 25
Minimum Charge Damage Increased from 6 to 10
Secondary (Hypnosis) does now10 fear damage per second.
Increased Secondary (Hypnosis) movement damage from 10 to 100
Werewolf
Hit Object time increased from 0.625 to 3 seconds
Changed files in this update