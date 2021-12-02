PlayTest Patch Notes Build#1348

Share · View all patches · Build 7818330 · Last edited 2 December 2021 – 21:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Support Tickets - /complain details parameter is now used as subject instead of description

Fixed bars not showing for player and bot ships.

updated ship to cast aoe buff

updated announcement conditions

updated player spawning to randomize offset position within a .125 radius

added condition for spawning sea monster block when no map data was successfully fetched

added error handling for announcements

fixed pvp loot spawner rendering issue

Removed soul binding variables from EquipmentStatData

updated pvp loot spawn platform setup

added pet achievement trigger

updated net entity reference in powerup panel

added tracking for anim util reference

updated scroll magnitude of linux builds

updated seamonster entity handle animation to skip if is batch mode

log updates

skip simple animation trigger for batch mode

added index log on catch for rarity frame

added announcement logs after admin command to track why loop does not proceed

updated net entity reference for announcement

minor log adjustments

updated spawn random offset max val

Fixed issues with minimap in league lobby.

map editor improvements, ui interaction and added blocker for unfocused window

fixed bug causing abilities to double attack when accessing abilities in the ability shortcut via mouse click

Input system refactoring - base pass

Switching to input actions for player controls

Server performance fix for batch mode

log cleanup

Another performance fix for server in batch mode

updated flock spawn points

added fail safe map download feature to redirect to nubis fetch / updated layering of sea layers

Players can now see the crops of other users when visiting.

Added logic for crops to be updated for all users present.

Visiting users can water crops of the farm they are visiting, but cannot plant or harvest them.

integrated new land powerup icons / setup land powerup manager in game scene to be prefab / created land powerup sprite pair class

added support for new land powerups

added default powerup data

added array counter for animator

updated pvp shops to be supported immediately on tutorial bay

updated ship to be able to move while score board is active

setup battlers to cancel combat interaction when bouncing on a web

Crop projectiles can now be seen by players visiting a farm.

Show a confirmation screen when using the world map to warp during pvp.

Projectile targeting indicator now scales with projectile scale.

Disabled costumization icon saving

updated land powerup system to support climb and mining boost / setup icon reference for new images set in resource folder

Modified positioning of selection indicator for horror boss and its tentacles.

Fixed black screen error when logging out from the loading screen when redirecting between servers [4812]

#4809 - Title Screen border

#4817 - Need border around map

Rebinding panel - added restore defaults button and functionality

Added new attack types.

Shift clicking an item adds an item tag to chat, which displays an icon

Merge of "Allow shift click item in inventory to place item icon in chat"

added new initial voyage music

Updating Web Tools project files to latest version, v5.0.11