PlayTest Patch Notes Build#1348

Support Tickets - /complain details parameter is now used as subject instead of description
Fixed bars not showing for player and bot ships.
updated ship to cast aoe buff
updated announcement conditions
updated player spawning to randomize offset position within a .125 radius
added condition for spawning sea monster block when no map data was successfully fetched
added error handling for announcements
fixed pvp loot spawner rendering issue
Removed soul binding variables from EquipmentStatData
updated pvp loot spawn platform setup
added pet achievement trigger
updated net entity reference in powerup panel
added tracking for anim util reference
updated scroll magnitude of linux builds
updated seamonster entity handle animation to skip if is batch mode
log updates
skip simple animation trigger for batch mode
added index log on catch for rarity frame
added announcement logs after admin command to track why loop does not proceed
updated net entity reference for announcement
minor log adjustments
updated spawn random offset max val
Fixed issues with minimap in league lobby.
map editor improvements, ui interaction and added blocker for unfocused window
fixed bug causing abilities to double attack when accessing abilities in the ability shortcut via mouse click
Input system refactoring - base pass
Switching to input actions for player controls
Server performance fix for batch mode
log cleanup
Another performance fix for server in batch mode
updated flock spawn points
added fail safe map download feature to redirect to nubis fetch / updated layering of sea layers
Players can now see the crops of other users when visiting.
Added logic for crops to be updated for all users present.
Visiting users can water crops of the farm they are visiting, but cannot plant or harvest them.
integrated new land powerup icons / setup land powerup manager in game scene to be prefab / created land powerup sprite pair class
added support for new land powerups
added default powerup data
added array counter for animator
updated pvp shops to be supported immediately on tutorial bay
updated ship to be able to move while score board is active
setup battlers to cancel combat interaction when bouncing on a web
- Crop projectiles can now be seen by players visiting a farm.
Show a confirmation screen when using the world map to warp during pvp.
Projectile targeting indicator now scales with projectile scale.
Disabled costumization icon saving
updated land powerup system to support climb and mining boost / setup icon reference for new images set in resource folder
Modified positioning of selection indicator for horror boss and its tentacles.
Fixed black screen error when logging out from the loading screen when redirecting between servers [4812]
#4809 - Title Screen border
#4817 - Need border around map
Rebinding panel - added restore defaults button and functionality
Added new attack types.
Shift clicking an item adds an item tag to chat, which displays an icon
Merge of "Allow shift click item in inventory to place item icon in chat"
added new initial voyage music
Updating Web Tools project files to latest version, v5.0.11
