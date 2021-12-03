Blender 3.0 Released!

Today, 3December 2021, Blender Foundation announces the release of Blender 3.0, to mark the beginning of a new era for open source 2D/3D content creation.

In many ways 3D has become mainstream now. 3D technology is an undeniable part of our lives. In the coming decade it will influence how we communicate and interact with each other and the world. Every large player in the tech industry is anticipating this development. For that reason, it is too important to leave the future only to businesses and shareholder driven practices.

The Blender organization and the community of blender.org are committed to remain an independent force to ensure that old and new ways of creating 3D experiences — whether graphics, film, games or xr — are freely and openly accessible for everyone, disregarding where you come from. With Blender 3.0 we make another step into that direction, as first of the many to be released this decade.

Blender 3.0 is available as Free Software download on blender.org.

December 2021

Ton Roosendaal, Blender Foundation.