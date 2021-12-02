Tex Fury Backstory

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

ATTENTION, SNIPERS!📢

Your assistance is mandatory!

An intruder has hacked into the Cellstrike secret files, revealing vital information about General Tex Fury. He is on the run but managed to slip the data here and on our Discord server:

👾 https://gmlft.co/CellstrikeFiles-Fury

NAME: Fury, Tex

GRADE: General

ORGANIZATION: Cellstrike

HEIGHT: 6”

WEIGHT: 180 lbs.

MEDICAL RECORDS:

Identifying scar across the left side of the face;

Missing right forearm, casualty resulting from a frontline conflict (expanded in the active duty summary segment). Technological replacement limb functioning in normal parameters; periodic maintenance scheduled;

Physical screening: overall excellent condition, exceeding levels generally attributed to age group;

Eyesight has not deteriorated. no restrictions are imposed for field missions;

Bloodworks: overall excellent condition, beta thalassemia minor detected. Iron supplements are recommended intermittently, but this condition does not affect active duty.

PSYCHOLOGICAL ASSESSMENT:

Psych evals reveal early childhood conditions imprinted specific world views on the definition of success, observed to be applied throughout his entire career;

In addition, the absence of a father figure shows to have led to a more aggressive behavior compared to the average military recruit;

Most prominent trait observed is conscientiousness;

Continues to display strong leadership capabilities with little to no fluctuation along active years;

Latest evaluations show a decrease of trust in Cellstrike and its members, especially following the frontline conflict which resulted in the loss of a limb and known associate. Additional counseling has been recommended to address the issue, but was refused. Situation necessitates continuous monitoring.

BACKGROUND:

Born in Lawton, Oklahoma;

Father: test pilot, deceased when Fury was 8. Mother: nurse. No siblings;

Records show a severe upbringing with unsuccessful focus on academics and very few extracurricular pursuits (mostly physical activities);

Highest form of education: high school diploma;

Enlisted in state military soon after high school graduation, then transitioned to black ops organizations;

No criminal or civil record;

Good credit score;

Personal life details: none on record

Relevant known associations:

Cellstrike members, with most frequent current connections being [REDACTED] and Val;

Closely associated with former Cellstrike member Captain Harlton Spiers, with reports detailing a strong friendship throughout the years. No longer the case (see mission report below);

ACTIVE DUTY SUMMARY:

Career before Cellstrike: [CLASSIFIED]

Achievements before Cellstrike:

Marksmanship Clasp;

Medal of Bravery & Honor;

Leadership Commendation;

Valor Award;

Cellstrike enrollment: previously out of active duty; retained the rank of General upon return;

Most successful mission: Large-scale operation against The Collective at Niagra Falls, recorded under the name “Waterlogged”. Documentation states that The Collective had taken hostages and threatened to use explosives to collapse the Falls. Took out 23 of their members over a period of 6 days, with no civilian or Cellstrike casualties;

Most upending mission: an attempt to uncover treason within Cellstrike. Culprit was revealed to be former member and close associate Captain Harlton Spiers, who defected to Redcell. While the reason still remains unknown, the confrontation led to the partial loss of the right arm and disappearance of Captain Harlton Spiers.

ADDENDUM TO FILE

Cellstrike member comments:

“I owe my life to Fury. I was kidnapped by Earthshatter - those freaks wanted to use me in some ritual! I was sure I wasn’t going to survive, but the General swooped in and wiped them out.” - Lieutenant Dan Sorkin

“Yeah, General Fury is tough. You don’t even want to know what drills are like. But I’ve learned to be a better sniper thanks to his efforts, someday maybe the best. Would I follow him in any field of battle? Absolutely, no questions asked!” - Squadron Leader Amanda Yussuf

“I joined Cellstrike hoping to be under General Fury’s leadership. So far, training has been a nightmare. I’m not sure if I’m doing a good job. But I’m still willing to try my best. I believe in Cellstrike’s efforts to keep the world safe and I believe in people like Fury.” - Cadet Drew Lee