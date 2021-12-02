Update 0.4.1 released

Thank you!

Liftoff: Micro Drones is a love letter to the FPV community and we have gotten nothing but love back. Our launch was super exciting and we are glad you joined us to explore and improve this new adventure we have started. It’s been so great to finally fly together in our virtual micro drone environments! Thank you so much!

The wealth of responses is heartwarming, and the dedication from the community to provide us with valuable feedback and suggestions is all we could have wished for. Liftoff: Micro Drones is very much a project in the middle of development. It's currently incomplete and contains a fair amount of bugs. To everyone who dedicated time to write us a post, email or chat in-game: thank you, we are listening! The past few days we have redefined our priority lists for the next few days and weeks. Our current focus will be on fixing bugs and polishing the current experience.

This update is the first in a series of quick-fix updates we have planned for the near future.

Changelist

Button/switch assignment should now be saved correctly.

Fixed incorrect chat layout

Fixed glitchy drone visualizer while selecting a new level in the pause menu

Small UI fixes and improvements to the Getting Started wizard.

Disabled unsupported voice chat functionality.

Renamed "Balloons" game mode to the more accurate "Collect"

Fixed issue where a drone icon would not be generated immediately when duplicating a drone

Changed default colors of the Fractal blueprint

Fixed flipped textures on the back of some gates

Fixed orientation of remote antenna used by virtual pilot. Signal should now be improved. 😉

Menu option "disable drone trails" renamed to the correct "show drone trails".

Enabled on-screen HUD by default.

Fixed a UI issue where the player could get stuck during MP room creation when interacting with the account options.

Made RC connect/disconnect popup easier to read

Fixed some small UI mistakes in drone editor

Visually Updated Nano frame

Visually Updated Nano Camera

Adjusted Fractal 65 frame info to match the frame type (Squished-X)

What's next?

More fixes and updates based on your feedback. More specifically, two items are currently a priority: