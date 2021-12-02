Update 4: All new upgradeable player classes!

Hi friends,

Update 4 has gone live! This update includes:

Run-to-run progression: The First Unlockable starter classes including unlockable starter upgrades

New upgrade chips

New room variations in Mines

90 Hz support for Oculus Quest 2

Adding full body suit haptics support

Polishing early game experience

Features new hand models for specific classes

Features improved hand poses

This is our first large content update that introduces run-to-run progression. This feature has been requested multiple times by many fans, and we heard you all loud and clear!

Unlockable starter classes

Players, upon reaching certain stat thresholds or completing challenges, will now unlock starter classes that you can choose whenever you start a new run. Selecting a class will spawn you into the world with a class-specific loadout. For example if you choose the Sniper class you will spawn in with a rifle and marksman related upgrade chips. When you play as a class, you will also unlock upgrades for that class as you progress through the game! These unlocks are permanent, so you will always have them for future runs.

This is the first major step in the direction of progression in Sweet Surrender, and we are confident that the addition of these classes will enhance replayability and allow players to indulge in their preferred play styles.

New Level Content

Since launch, the Mines district has grown by 30% in new playable content. This number is even larger when taking into consideration our improved level generation and sub-room variations.

Now that our tools are robust, it’s fun just cranking out new rooms. Expect more.

New Upgrades

In this update we’ve included 2 new healing chip families, including healing stim amplification and healing upon gear pickup. This is in addition to the recently added Trickshot and Thorn chips. Have you tried combining a High capacity and Blaster chip? It’ll clear a room like nothing else, just don’t blow yourself up!

Needless to say, we will keep adding new upgrades. No new weapons in this update, but stay tuned...you won’t be disappointed.

We’re Actively Updating

This is our fourth major update since launch. We’re committed to updating the game often, listening to the community for feedback and striving to create the best possible experience.

For a full list of bug fixes and improvements, check out our release notes attached below.

We continue to actively monitor any and all player feedback, allowing us to stay reflective and consider suggestions that could enhance everyone's experience! You can check out our roadmap here!

Public Roadmap

Lastly, if you picked up Sweet Surrender, consider leaving us a review on your preferred platform! Reviews really help in getting us noticed by store algorithms, which will greatly increase our visibility. We are still an indie studio, and we would like to keep working on Sweet Surrender so that we can add all the cool ideas we have planned!

We want to thank each and every one of you for supporting us by picking up Sweet Surrender. It was a super fun release, and we are keenly looking forward to releasing further updates.

Special thanks to our Discord community, beta testers and reviewers who have given us wonderful feedback. It’s riveting to see the game grow! If you would like to join our Discord, just click this link!

Thanks, and have fun!

Salmi Games

Bug Fixes