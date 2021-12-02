 Skip to content

Approaching Infinity update for 2 December 2021

Hotfix 1.7b4 for an uncommon disaster...

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There was a bug, a rare catastrophic code failure...

There was a disease symptom that was supposed to make status effects last longer... Instead, it gave you every status effect at once, and they increased in severity every turn!

SORRY!

This version fixes that.

It also increases the selling prices of items you craft... a little bit, and fixes a minor annoyance where irradiated areas on shipwrecks were not properly pressurized.

It does NOT have shipwreck scanning yet:

This is about 3/4 through the first draft, not even ready for beta yet. But it works. The stuff in the scan is found on the ship, and that's very satisfying.

See you space cowboys!

