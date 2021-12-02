KINGDOM RUSH TURNED 10!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

10 years ago 3 friends got together and published the game that started it all: Kingdom Rush. And what a wild journey it has been! One that we couldn't have done without you.

We are thankful beyond words to our amazing community for all the love and support thought all these years and we want to celebrate with you these 10 years together.

Since a celebration without a gift is not a celebration, we going to release a commemorative hero: Ten’Shi. It will be available on iOS, Google Play, and Steam on December 16th. So you can start the holiday season by kicking some evil butts in Linirea.

Stay tuned, we have more in store for you!