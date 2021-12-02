Beetle PSX core DLC added!

We're happy to announce that Beetle PSX has been added to RetroArch Steam as core DLC!
Beetle PSX is a heavily modified fork of Mednafen's PSX module to the libretro API. It can be compiled in C++98 mode.
Notable additions in this fork are:
- PBP and CHD file format support, developed by Zapeth
- Software renderer internal resolution upscaling, implemented by simias
- Vulkan and OpenGL renderers
- High-resolution texture replacement
- PGXP
- Dynamic recompilers for increased performance
Link to the new DLC is here -
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1222630/RetroArch__Beetle_PSX/
The user guide can be found here -
https://docs.libretro.com/library/beetle_psx/
Changed depots in nightly branch