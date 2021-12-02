 Skip to content

RetroArch update for 2 December 2021

Beetle PSX core DLC added!

RetroArch update for 2 December 2021

Beetle PSX core DLC added!

We're happy to announce that Beetle PSX has been added to RetroArch Steam as core DLC!

Beetle PSX is a heavily modified fork of Mednafen's PSX module to the libretro API. It can be compiled in C++98 mode.

Notable additions in this fork are:

  • PBP and CHD file format support, developed by Zapeth
  • Software renderer internal resolution upscaling, implemented by simias
  • Vulkan and OpenGL renderers
  • High-resolution texture replacement
  • PGXP
  • Dynamic recompilers for increased performance

Link to the new DLC is here -

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1222630/RetroArch__Beetle_PSX/

The user guide can be found here -

https://docs.libretro.com/library/beetle_psx/

