Beetle PSX core DLC added!

Share · View all patches · Build 7817451 · Last edited 2 December 2021 – 17:32:15 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We're happy to announce that Beetle PSX has been added to RetroArch Steam as core DLC!

Beetle PSX is a heavily modified fork of Mednafen's PSX module to the libretro API. It can be compiled in C++98 mode.

Notable additions in this fork are:

PBP and CHD file format support, developed by Zapeth

Software renderer internal resolution upscaling, implemented by simias

Vulkan and OpenGL renderers

High-resolution texture replacement

PGXP

Dynamic recompilers for increased performance

Link to the new DLC is here -

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1222630/RetroArch__Beetle_PSX/

The user guide can be found here -

https://docs.libretro.com/library/beetle_psx/