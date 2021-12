Share · View all patches · Build 7817418 · Last edited 2 December 2021 – 18:26:14 UTC by Wendy

Hey guys! We've added some small bug fixes and 2 new sets. One for tanks and another one for mages:

-Eastone Set for end-game tanks with high endurance

-Necromancer set for end-game casters (ONLY obtainable on puzzles for the first months)

Bugs fixed:

-When creating a champion it'd end up with the wrong beard

-Spell costs while creating a spell have been fixed

-Some UI glitches have been fixed

Feedback is always appreciated. Enjoy!