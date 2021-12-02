I am so very pleased and excited to announce the public Steam release of Fire in the Beastlands!

Like so many games, this development process has been long and arduous, but I am so grateful that it is finally done and available to the public! To everyone who helped me get to this point, THANK YOU, and to everyone who takes an interest in the game and hopefully even tries it, THANK YOU as well!

A brief word about a known issue:

Using ALT+Tab or ALT+SHIFT+Tab to and from the game window may occasionally result in the game believing that one of the modifier keys is still pressed ("stuck"). Simply press the key again to ensure its release.

Examples:

If your character performs a parry/bash/invocation when they should have blocked, it likely means the ALT key is "stuck" and needs to be pressed again to release it.

If your character performs a tumble when they should have only dodged, it likely means the SHIFT key is "stuck" and needs to be pressed again to release it.

Again, this only occurs when using ALT+Tab or ALT+SHIFT+Tab to cycle to and from the game window. This potentially affects both mouse+keyboard and gamepad controls.

THANK YOU EVERYONE! Please enjoy Fire in the Beastlands!