KOTOVOD Worker #43: New Milestone, New Tutorials, More Holiday Art



Here at KOTOVOD, Holidays are a perfect excuse for working without distractions from the outer world - all in the glory of science, of course! Nevertheless, some decorating must be conducted and some festive activities must be planned, so we could further entertain those who we care for the most - our beloved feline customers! Therefore, Holiday season brings in the best news for KOTOVOD engineers: even more work!

Every KOTOVOD worker is ready to go as far as possible while trying to fulfil the Factory's mission! They're even willing to change landscapes of Mars to make them look more festive! If and when you'll decide to join this noble quest, feel free to refer to one of our new Tutorials, explaining the art and science of terraforming! Education of staff is key priority for Dr. Katz's office, so please don't forget to check out the other new Tutorial as well.

Glory to the Holidays! Please get back to work.

Version 0.10.51 Released!

New Milestone on the Global Progression scale

2 new Hardcore Tutorials

More Holiday art

(community request by Jiiniasu) the money limit of 1 million coins has been removed. Get as filthy rich, as you want!

Improved interface for Cat Store, Linear Regression and Data Storage

Machine learning optimized

Various UI/UX fixes

New achievement for spending money on ads

Live Stream Tomorrow



We didn't have a chance to properly showcase and discuss our Global Progression, as it wasn't released by the time of last week's live stream. Let's make it right this week instead: meet us same time:

12/03, Friday, 7am PST/ 10am EST / 4pm CET

...and the same place:

Twitch

YouTube

...or on this very Steam Page:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1150090/Learning_Factory/

See you all tomorrow!

Hey, let's discuss how you like all this stuff, shall we? Drop us a line:

And don't forget to follow Learning Factory on Steam to get the news about new updates as soon as they're out there



----------------------

How to Get More Involved



Going to Early Access is but the first step to glory (and eternal cat happiness). Wanna be part of what happens next? Head to this blog post and learn how to help make the game even more awesome!

Share Your Gameplay and Become Part of KOTOVOD History

Learning Factory needs your help! Record a 10 or more minutes of you playing the game, share a video using any way you see fit, write your name into Learning Factory credits and get a promo cat! Make history here