Emergency Maintenance - December 3rd (Fixed Bugs, related in-game market)

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4

Greetings, This is MIR4.

Emergency Maintenance will proceed from December 3rd, 4:15 am to 8:30 am (UTC+8).

Please kindly understand that you can't access the game while the server is on maintenance.

■ Work details

Fixed Bugs, related in-game market

■ Maintenance Period

ASIA(UTC+8): Friday, December 03, 2021, 4:15 am ~8:30 am

INDIA(UTC+6): Friday, December 03, 2021, 2:15 am ~ 6:30 am

MENA(UTC+3): Thursday, December 02, 2021, 11:15 pm ~ Friday, December 03, 2021, 3:30 am

EU(UTC+2):Thursday, December 02, 2021, 10:15 pm ~ Friday, December 03, 2021, 2:30 am

SA(UTC-3): Thursday, December 02, 2021, 5:15 pm ~ 9:30 pm

NA(UTC-4): Thursday, December 02, 2021, 4:15 pm ~ 8:30 pm

■ Maintenance target

ASIA / INDIA / MENA / EU / SA / NA

※ Maintenance can be extended or end early depending on the progress.

We will do our best to provide stable service.

Thank you.