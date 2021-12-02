Small Update - Patch 0.6.2

Hey everyone!
Time for an update.
Just a small one this time, it contains various graphical changes/upgrades & fixes a number of fairly significant issues some players have been having.
These graphical updates were originally going to be part of a larger update coming down the track however I decided that since the changes stand on their own I can just release them early included with a regular bug-fix patch.
Here's the changelog for 0.6.2:
_―Visual & Graphics Changes―
• Diner booth is now rotatable
• Added new Diner Booth color option
• Couches sprites have been improved & now have 4 color options
• Wooden Bench rotation sprites have been greatly improved
• Shower sprite has been improved
• Spa has been redrawn & now seats up to 4 customers at a time
• Redrew & improved various additional sprites
―Bug Fixes―
• Ceilings can no longer be built atop pre-existing ceilings
• Fixed a number of pathing issues for employees
• Fixed various depth drawing issues
• Fixed Cafe Fridge rotation
• Fixed bug that may cause NPCs to get stuck near around saunas
• Fixed additional issues with Builder AI
• Fixed crash related to customers targetting invalid objects
• Additional minor fixes & improvements_
For the moment I'll continue working on the next major content update.
It's going to contain a couple major features that have been promised since the early days.
