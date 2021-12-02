Small Update - Patch 0.6.2

Hey everyone!

Time for an update.

Just a small one this time, it contains various graphical changes/upgrades & fixes a number of fairly significant issues some players have been having.

These graphical updates were originally going to be part of a larger update coming down the track however I decided that since the changes stand on their own I can just release them early included with a regular bug-fix patch.

Here's the changelog for 0.6.2:

_―Visual & Graphics Changes―

• Diner booth is now rotatable

• Added new Diner Booth color option

• Couches sprites have been improved & now have 4 color options

• Wooden Bench rotation sprites have been greatly improved

• Shower sprite has been improved

• Spa has been redrawn & now seats up to 4 customers at a time

• Redrew & improved various additional sprites

―Bug Fixes―

• Ceilings can no longer be built atop pre-existing ceilings

• Fixed a number of pathing issues for employees

• Fixed various depth drawing issues

• Fixed Cafe Fridge rotation

• Fixed bug that may cause NPCs to get stuck near around saunas

• Fixed additional issues with Builder AI

• Fixed crash related to customers targetting invalid objects

• Additional minor fixes & improvements_

For the moment I'll continue working on the next major content update.

It's going to contain a couple major features that have been promised since the early days.