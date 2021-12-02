 Skip to content

Roots of Tomorrow update for 2 December 2021

Hotfix 2nd of December 2021

Dear Farmers of Tomorrow,

Yesterday's update (which you can read in detail here) has unfortunately generated additional bugs. However, thanks to player feedback on our Discord, we were able to detect them quickly.

Which is why we are implementing a hotfix today. In-game random events should not have a (Yes/No) button anymore. This bug caused the tutorial to start again.

This issue is now fixed but it does mean that your previous saves will be rendered obsolete. Therefore, we highly recommend that you start a new game after this Hotfix. Indeed, loading existing saves will cause significant gameplay issues.

Thank you again for your patience and understanding. See you soon !

-The Gamabilis Team

