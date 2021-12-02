Today's the day. Mechajammer is OUT NOW!

The jungle colony of Calitana might be a dark cesspit of corruption and villainy, but today the sun is shining. Today is a bright, glorious day. Today, Mechajammer launches on Steam.

And you can play it right now.

If you like your CRPGs dank and grimy then you’re very much in luck. Mechajammer, with its distinctly dirty flavour of cyberpunk, tasks you with escaping Calitana by any means necessary. With more player-agency than you can shake a pair of dice at, you may choose a path of violence, stealth, or coercion. Or any combination thereof. Just pray that lady luck is on your side...

Ok, less talk, more gameplay. It’s launch day, and as is tradition we have a launch trailer for you. Make sure your socks are on tight because this is going to blow them clean off.

In bringing the Mechajammer launch trailer to life, we’ve partnered with the daddy of dark and brutal synthlines, Ital Tek, to create a new track for the game. “Calitana’s Handshake” is available now via your streaming platform of choice, and anybody that purchases the game will also get a free, exclusive copy of the MP3 with their download.

You can also get the song as a free download by signing up to the Modern Wolf Newsletter 👇

Mechajammer was developed by indie-duo Whalenought, and after years of development, today the gates to Calitana are thrown open to the masses for the first time. It’s a big, deep game, with a design philosophy that shuns hand-holding in favour of player exploration and discovery. As such, we are eyes open and ears cupped for your experiences and stories from the frontlines of Mechajammer’s immersive sandbox.

If you’ve been playing already and have a specific question, do check out our [Player FAQ](FAQLINK), where an answer might be lying in wait, and feel free to head over to the Mechajammer Discord Channel to pick up the conversation there should you wish.

Thank you to everybody that has supported Mechajammer up until this point - we can’t wait to hear what you think. See you on the other side x

Modern Wolf & Whalenought Studios