New character and UI design

Hello friends,

Some good news for you!

We have introduced a huge update to our game, which includes:

new character design: Jack, Natalie, and Hope, who will also appear in parts two and three! (more on that later),

A new menu and UI which introduces several new features to the game,

All language improvements in English and French.

We moved the entire game from the Fungus tool to Naninovel. This allowed us to add many new functions to the game.

However, there was one issue we wanted to inform you about. All your current game saves will be deleted. We are very sorry for that.

Let's start with the characters, below is a comparison with the new (left) and old design

Our characters appear in several emotional states: suspicious, angry, happy, neutral, sad, scared, shocked. For the graphics, we used single emotions, so the rest awaits you in the game!

This is how the characters look in the game:

The screenshot also shows off the new UI, which has several new features.

LOG - allows you to read all spoken dialog, choices made, or narration. It is, in other words, the history of the textual content (as seen below).

Other useful features include - auto/skip mode - which will automatically scroll the text (speed can be adjusted in options).

Using q.save and quick loads you will be able to quickly save and load the game without having to enter the save menu.

We have also introduced a forward and backward text scrolling feature using the wheel on your mouse,

Regarding proofreading, thanks to the amazing help of one of the players, Yoann, our English, and French game is completely bug-free. The whole Titanite Games team (and surely a lot of players!) are very grateful for this help. Thank you!

One last piece of information for you. The release of Part: 2 will officially take place after the Steam Festival, so in March 2022! We also officially want to let you know about Part: 3, which will be released two weeks after Part: 2! We are currently in the final stages of production.

Both parts (+ part 1) will also be released on Nintendo Switch at the same time! That's why the release of Part: 2 was postponed, because the game required a port to Nintendo Switch, and also we had to set all the release details with NS.

