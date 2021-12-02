Bugfixes 1.10

Share · View all patches · Build 7816221 · Last edited 2 December 2021 – 15:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Hey folks!

We're super happy to see so many new players from our Steam sale ːsteamhappyː

With all these new people playing we've found more issues that have now been fixed, so here's the update for it, yey!

Many edged cases and weird bugs!

Soft-lock when entering the scene to the left of balloon family while birthday balloon is following player

Rare bug where an on-screen message prompt would not be set up correctly

Grass rendering crashing the game if graphics card don't support GPU instancing

Hopefully fixed rare crash caused by YETI puppy's bouncing ball

New Unity logo inside splash screen

Completed achievements no longer keep checking if their requirements are met

Optimized grass rendering a bit

The game icon is no longer compressed, it's crisper ^^

**If TOEM is crashing for you, write us at:

[hello@somethingwemade.se](mailto:hello@somethingwemade.se)

so we can fix it!**