TOEM update for 2 December 2021

Bugfixes 1.10

TOEM update for 2 December 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey folks!

We're super happy to see so many new players from our Steam sale ːsteamhappyː

With all these new people playing we've found more issues that have now been fixed, so here's the update for it, yey!

  • Many edged cases and weird bugs!
  • Soft-lock when entering the scene to the left of balloon family while birthday balloon is following player
  • Rare bug where an on-screen message prompt would not be set up correctly
  • Grass rendering crashing the game if graphics card don't support GPU instancing
  • Hopefully fixed rare crash caused by YETI puppy's bouncing ball

  • New Unity logo inside splash screen
  • Completed achievements no longer keep checking if their requirements are met
  • Optimized grass rendering a bit
  • The game icon is no longer compressed, it's crisper ^^

**If TOEM is crashing for you, write us at:

[hello@somethingwemade.se](mailto:hello@somethingwemade.se)

so we can fix it!**

