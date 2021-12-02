Experimental Unlocked Branch

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi everyone!

Yesterday was the fifth anniversary of Junk Jack release on Steam platform, so we decided that, although unfinished (it's really a lot harder than thought), we're going to give everyone access to an unlocked branch of the game which allows original game data to be modified, and preliminary mods to be added.

Since this build is totally unsafe and wrong modifications to game data could break your saves please take care to backup your worlds and players before experimenting with it!

You will have access to two specific features;

Original JSON

Modifying original json game data directly contained in game folder, which are located in YourSteamLibraryFolder/SteamApps/common/Junk Jack/data/json folder. You will see a bunch of text files which can be modified to affect how the world is generated, what drops and when, mobs and such. Mind that custom.json is still hardcoded into the game so modifications won't be reflected.

Mods

This are standalone json files (with accessory graphics) which can be put into %appdata%/Junk Jack/mods and are loaded at game launch (they can't be enabled or disabled after game launch and you must reopen the game if you change anything).

These mods can alter the game data through hooks, so new items can be added, loot tables can be changed and such. This is the only way to allow new graphics without altering original textures.

Fully documentation of the allowed mods is not present but there are some samples here: Modding Api. Feel free to experiment!