This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Welcome back, Park Managers, to our latest Species Field Guide!

In this series of articles, we've been spotlighting and discussing some of the incredible dinosaurs and reptiles you're able to care for and bioengineer in Jurassic World Evolution 2, including both new and familiar faces, and we're incredibly excited to be able to continue highlighting them!

Today we're introducing you to a new addition from our upcoming Early Cretaceous Pack: Kronosaurus!

YouTube

Named after the Greek Titan, Kronos (also known as Cronus), Kronosaurus was, fittingly, one of the largest pliosaurs It had an elongated head, short neck, and stiff body, which was propelled by four flippers, making it a relatively agile predator.

Interestingly, despite Kronosaurus' impressive size, its teeth were surprisingly blunt, lacking the sharpness commonly associated with the largest marine predators, and is thought to have made up for this bluntness with an impressive jaw strength and agility.

Kronosaurus isn't a particularly sociable reptile, so you don't have to worry about keeping too many together in your lagoons - just make sure you have plenty of open space, and a well-stocked Shark Feeder to keep them happy!

We're so pleased to have been able to share this new addition from the Early Cretaceous DLC with you! Kronosaurus is an incredibly interesting marine reptile that we're sure will be a welcome addition to your parks. Will you be bioengineering them for yours? Let us know in the comments, below!

Don't forget to follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all things Jurassic World Evolution 2!

You can find out more about purchasing Jurassic World Evolution 2 here. The Early Cretaceous Pack launches 9 December, and you can add it to your wishlist here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1336322/Jurassic_World_Evolution_2_Early_Cretaceous_Pack/