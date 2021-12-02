2021 KARDS World Championship $10.000 Grand Finals - How to watch?

Achtung! Calling all KARDS Players!

This is not a drill!

The 2021 KARDS World Championship Grand Finals are happening this weekend! Below you will find all the details needed to catch all the action over the weekend and get in with your own chance to win some goodies!

The Broadcast & Giveaways

All the action from the 2021 KARDS World Championship Grand Finals will be broadcast live, for your viewing pleasure on all of our channels (Twitch, Youtube, Facebook and Steam)! Most of the action will be happening on Twitch, because during the broadcast each day viewers will be able to enter a giveaway for packs, draft tickets and equipment simply by typing “KARDSWORLDS2021” in chat!

The 2021 KARDS World Championship Grand Finals broadcasts will happen on the 4th and 5th of December, starting at 13:00 GMT each day.

Tune in at 13:00 GMT on the 4th and 5th of December right here: www.twitch.tv/kardsccg

The Broadcast Team

As always we have an ace team of commentators and analysts to bring you all the insights, knowledge and hype needed for a great time!

This time around, for the first time in the history of KARDS, the entire broadcast team will be physically present in the World Championship studio in Reykjavík Iceland!

The finalists

For the Grand Finals we have four veterans of the game facing off for the ultimate title in KARDS, the title of World Champion!

Viabator

Viabator is a veteran of the game, having placed 2nd in the first two seasons of KARDS ever held. Viabator stormed his way to a decisive season win during the third season of KARDS in June 2019. Having reached the pinnacle of the game at the time, Viabator took an extended break only returning recently, “just in time to win worlds”, as he says in his own words.

Jking7

Jking7 is a familiar name for anyone that has followed KARDS for the past couple of years. Having won 15 seasons of KARDS or around 48% of all KARDS seasons that have been played, no player wants to stare across the battlefield and see Jking7 as his opponent. He has also proven himself in a tournament setting and is currently tied for the most Officer Club Championship wins in KARDS history, having secured the title four times.

Darkness

Darkness is another long standing veteran of the KARDS scene, having placed near the top of the ladder more often than not and has secured himself three season wins. Darkness is a decorated tournament player as well, having won back to back KARDS Opens when they first began and secured himself in the top 8 of the Officers Club Championship on multiple occasions. Darkness is a prolific streamer (www.twitch.tv/darkness4gaming) and one of the more popular content creators in KARDS, allowing those interested to peek inside the brain of a top KARDS player.

Bison

Bison is the “youngest” player of the four in terms of time spent in KARDS, having played since February 2020 but he has been a regular near the top of the ladder in recent months. Bison might not have a season or tournament win under his belt, but this fired up Frenchman is coming for the win in the World Championship Grand finals.

Special Offers

Inspired by any of the decks in the World Championships? To celebrate the World Championship Grand Finals, we will be introducing special offers for each of the main nations. Each bundle contains wildcards and an officer pack for that nation. Don't miss out on the chance to steal a t and craft your deck. The offers are available in the in game shop during the Grand Finals weekend.

Make sure you don’t miss out on anything - Follow us on social media!

KARDS Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/KARDSccg

KARDS Twitter - https://twitter.com/KARDSccg

KARDS Discord - https://discord.gg/kards

KARDS Kaihei (CN) - https://kaihei.co/8GlMiN