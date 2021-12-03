Train Life - Patch #11

Patch #11 - Build 16765
More performance fixes, as promised, and we found some time to help with Employee Drivers being lazy and tired all the time. We are considering physical forms of punishment for bad Employees, but we're not sure if PEGI or the ESRB would allow some of these ideas.
Additions
- General
Added Steam Cloud functionality
-
Tracks & Railways
- Added a bypass track at Amsterdam Main
Changes & Fixes
-
Tracks & Railways
- Fixed a few issues with missing barriers in scenarios – We want to make it quite clear, there is NO escape
- Fixed a few issues with blocked rails – That said, there should be some escape
-
Gameplay
- Slightly lowered the chance for broken-down locomotives to spawn – We just wanted you to feel superior to all the other drivers
- Fixed a bug where Employees were unable to repeat tasks
- Fixed a bug where contracts could be nuked if the player chose to pick it up via radio – We have safely disposed of the nuclear material from the radio, and don’t worry if your driver’s hand is glowing. Normal behaviour.
- Increased Employee Driver max energy from 100 to 400 – We accidentally coded in narcolepsy. This was a bad idea.
- Increased Employee Driver energy regeneration by 4x – Sleep is for the weak
- Doubled Employee Driver energy regeneration perk values – Cue Sanic theme
-
Level Art & Design
- Added missing corridors in several places
-
Sound
- Fix for ambient sound not being present in various areas in the game.
-
Language
- Small translation updates
-
Stability & Performance
- Fixed significant FPS drops in multiple places in Europe
-
Miscellaneous
- Fixed render distance of signals – While low render distance does mean that signals are a sufficient ‘surprise mechanic’, we don’t consider this to be enjoyable gameplay
Developer Update & Future Content
If you missed it, last week we posted a small update about how our first content update went, and what we're working on for the future. There are some juicy images in here that you won't want to miss, so check it out and let your eyes feast!
https://steamcommunity.com/games/1330660/announcements/detail/3122679481842099161
Train Life Discord Server
A small reminder that we do have a Discord server, which is super special because we have a ton of the team there to answer any questions or concerns you have!
Changed files in this update