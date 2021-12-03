Train Life - Patch #11

Patch #11 - Build 16765

More performance fixes, as promised, and we found some time to help with Employee Drivers being lazy and tired all the time. We are considering physical forms of punishment for bad Employees, but we're not sure if PEGI or the ESRB would allow some of these ideas.

Additions

General

Added Steam Cloud functionality

Tracks & Railways Added a bypass track at Amsterdam Main



Changes & Fixes

Tracks & Railways Fixed a few issues with missing barriers in scenarios – We want to make it quite clear, there is NO escape Fixed a few issues with blocked rails – That said, there should be some escape

Gameplay Slightly lowered the chance for broken-down locomotives to spawn – We just wanted you to feel superior to all the other drivers Fixed a bug where Employees were unable to repeat tasks Fixed a bug where contracts could be nuked if the player chose to pick it up via radio – We have safely disposed of the nuclear material from the radio, and don’t worry if your driver’s hand is glowing. Normal behaviour. Increased Employee Driver max energy from 100 to 400 – We accidentally coded in narcolepsy. This was a bad idea. Increased Employee Driver energy regeneration by 4x – Sleep is for the weak Doubled Employee Driver energy regeneration perk values – Cue Sanic theme

Level Art & Design Added missing corridors in several places

Sound Fix for ambient sound not being present in various areas in the game.

Language Small translation updates

Stability & Performance Fixed significant FPS drops in multiple places in Europe

Miscellaneous Fixed render distance of signals – While low render distance does mean that signals are a sufficient ‘surprise mechanic’, we don’t consider this to be enjoyable gameplay



If you missed it, last week we posted a small update about how our first content update went, and what we're working on for the future. There are some juicy images in here that you won't want to miss, so check it out and let your eyes feast!

https://steamcommunity.com/games/1330660/announcements/detail/3122679481842099161

