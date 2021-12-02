 Skip to content

BustyBiz update for 2 December 2021

Update! German Localization issues

As some of you might now, we have recently implemented the German localization for Busty Biz.

Please note that that team has encountered a bug preventing users from using the German localization feature. post beta release.

We're working hard to resolve this issue as we speak, and we’ll update everyone as soon as a fix is implemented.

If you have any questions, please contact us via our ticketing system: Busty Biz

We apologize for the inconvenience.

The Busty Biz team

