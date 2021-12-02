New Region - Island Spine and quality of life update

(Big Stuff)
Added a new region to the game for exploring. New bosses and Story quests coming in a week
(Small Stuff)
-removed some npc's that I accidentally left behind for testing .
-fixed an issue where you could get infinite orbs after fighting cave crab boss if you didnt have enough inventory space.
-added system where worms (for fishing bait) spawn on ground when it rains.
-fixed issue where kagra's battler graphic was duplicated during his regular melee attack.
-fixed some dialogue that called the nature spirit by the wrong name.
-fixed an issue where only the arrow keys on keyboard could push and pull objects. WASD were not working, they now do.
Changed files in this update