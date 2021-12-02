New Region - Island Spine and quality of life update

Share · View all patches · Build 7815554 · Last edited 2 December 2021 – 12:52:04 UTC by Wendy

(Big Stuff)

Added a new region to the game for exploring. New bosses and Story quests coming in a week

(Small Stuff)



-removed some npc's that I accidentally left behind for testing .

-fixed an issue where you could get infinite orbs after fighting cave crab boss if you didnt have enough inventory space.

-added system where worms (for fishing bait) spawn on ground when it rains.

-fixed issue where kagra's battler graphic was duplicated during his regular melee attack.

-fixed some dialogue that called the nature spirit by the wrong name.

-fixed an issue where only the arrow keys on keyboard could push and pull objects. WASD were not working, they now do.