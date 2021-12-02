 Skip to content

Toby's Island update for 2 December 2021

New Region - Island Spine and quality of life update

Share · View all patches · Build 7815554 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

(Big Stuff)

Added a new region to the game for exploring. New bosses and Story quests coming in a week

(Small Stuff)



-removed some npc's that I accidentally left behind for testing .

-fixed an issue where you could get infinite orbs after fighting cave crab boss if you didnt have enough inventory space.

-added system where worms (for fishing bait) spawn on ground when it rains.

-fixed issue where kagra's battler graphic was duplicated during his regular melee attack.

-fixed some dialogue that called the nature spirit by the wrong name.

-fixed an issue where only the arrow keys on keyboard could push and pull objects. WASD were not working, they now do.

Changed files in this update

Toby's Island Content Depot 331431
  • Loading history…
