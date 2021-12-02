GB Rober: A barrage of small updates

Hi everyone!

Thank you so much for your interest in this little game. I can't stress how much it means to me to know that so many people have found and enjoyed GB Rober so far.

Now on to today's post:

Over the past few weeks I've been occasionally fixing some bugs that have brought to my attention, by a nice person who took it upon themselves to try and speedrun this game. However in my attempts to fix these various small things, I unknowingly introduced some more problems, that I have been fixing over the last three days, while I was trying to record a speedrun of GB Rober myself.

You see, for some reason Game Maker decided to remove parts of the game's collision code, after I imported some of GB Rober's assets into a different project, to give me a bit of a headstart with things. I caught the worst stuff very early, but some small things went unnoticed until today and yesterday.

Anyway, those are fixed now and also I remembered to set the camera layer in Vintage Prospective stage back to invisible, so that you're not looking at a solid red background for the entire stage.

I also wrote up a short guide for those people who might be interested in speedrunning GB Rober themselves. No idea if it's already live in the game's guide section, but it should be there at some point.

Aside from that, I'm slowly regaining the energy back to start working on the additional stuff I had in mind for this game, though it's still a bit out until I can share news on that.