Weekly Update 298: Work in progress insight – Faster combat incoming!

Greetings, Warriors!

We’re continuing the winning streak started with the last game update, warmly received by our players. By collecting your feedback and observing players' behavior in combat, we were able to find some areas that can be improved when it comes to our unique combat system. We are making the attacks faster, and adding a new feature to the block system, but we had to reserve some more time before introducing those improvements to you, to test everything properly.

As always, we are delivering the weekly dose of Quality of Life improvements and Fixes, as a result of your reports, suggestions, and feedback. Thank you for your contribution to the game development!

The screenshot’s authors have been awarded. Daimon, Epikkus, blueturtle, and tӨrskΣy – check your Ambers!

Are you a new or returning player? This section is for you:

We are happy to welcome the new and returning players to Gloria Victis MMO! We would not be here and achieve everything without our awesome Community, so it is heartwarming to see that it is growing recently.

Our game is quite big and deep, and we would like to take that occasion to show you some more tricks and tips related to our unique non-target combat, and also bring up the list of activities available in the game.

In the videos below, we, and our players are explaining the most crucial aspects of the combat system, and it should be a great help for players who may be not used to such an approach. We hope you will like it and become the best swordmasters or archers in the game in no time!

Another important thing is that our game has a lot of activities and everyone can find something suitable for them. You can become a brawler, knight, archer, blacksmith, builder, fisherman, merchant, farmer, cook, medic, castellan, and more! The choice is yours!

Check our “What to do in Gloria Victis” scheme and we wish you a good time and a lot of fun!



In the end, we want to encourage you to actively participate in game development! Use ingame report and feedback to let us know what you think about the game and if you would like to talk about something with the Dev Team or community – join our official Discord server!

We’re also thankful for all the kind reviews of our game we got recently, and the ones that will come. Posting honest and constructive reviews is one of the most helpful things you can do to help our small team and the project, so thank you in advance for sharing your opinions.

We are thrilled to hear your feedback and are always here for you!

Work in progress insight

Combat iteration – Faster attacks

We are preparing a series of changes in the combat system, targeted to increasing skill cap, encouraging players to exchange hits more often, and making dealing damage easier for newcomers. We are currently testing faster attacks, speeding up the launching of them, increasing the delay between missed attacks and the possibility to block, as well as changes in blocking with weapons. Overall, the combat in Gloria Victis will be much more dynamic, and it will be better rewarded to be active in the fight and exchange hits with opponents.

Next week's update will change a lot, so we have to ask you in advance for understanding and patience, as the new features and changes will need some time to get used to them, and ultimately, some tweaking. We are all together searching for the best solutions and systems, which will be convenient, interesting, and engaging. Your help in testing the changes in the game is always much appreciated. We hope you are looking forward to trying them out!

Changelog v.0.9.8.13 Beta

Quality of Life:

– We added the ability for players to choose the tournament mode. Before joining the tournament, if a player has entered and is not in the queue, we display a button in the right panel of the tournament, opening the voting panel. The player has the opportunity to vote for one of the two drawn affixes displayed with the corresponding button. The button has graphics corresponding to the tournament mode. On the button tooltip, we show the name of the tournament mode and its description. Votes are tallied when the tournament start timer reaches 0 and players are moved to the VoD area.

– Each pop-up window could be moved freely by the player except the depot window. We are removing this exception and making the depot window work the same as the rest of the pop-up windows, so you can now move it around the screen. :)

Fixes

– Fixed an issue causing some attacks while on horseback were not hitting the enemy, depending on the camera angle of the attacker.

– Fixed an issue where blocking while on horseback could block not work properly, and block different sides than desired.

– Fixed an issue where closing the settings window with the Esc key was opening the Esc menu.

– Fixed an issue where when the Escape menu was opened over any other window, clicking Esc was closing only the Esc menu, instead of all opened windows.

– Fixed an issue causing the non-loot zone to work improperly in siege events.

– Fixed an issue causing Huntsman skill to give armor penetration to weapons that do not have any armor penetration at all.

– Fixed an issue causing details of offers on other players' stalls not to be displayed.

– Fixed an issue where some pop-ups, i.e. hint windows could move outside of the screen after scaling the interface.

– Fixed an issue causing the Horse Hud position on the screen to not be remembered and reset to default after using the /relog command or client restart.