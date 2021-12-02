FICS*MAS Update Fixes v0.5.1.5

Hi Pioneers!

Hello again everybody, just a few small FICS*MAS related fixes and a UI change to the Network Quality setting in the options menu.

Regarding the Network Quality setting, a while back we increased the default settings for it, so if you are having issues connecting in Multiplayer, switching it back to Medium (Default), Or Increasing it to a higher value might solve those issues, so we suggest trying out the settings to see if it helps.

If we’re forgetting about some important issue please let us know over at our QA Site https://questions.satisfactorygame.com/ We read your comments every day.

Merry FICS*MAS!, Hope you’re all having a fun time with the update, see you all again soon <3

BUG FIXES

Some minor FICS*MAS related bug fixes

UI

Added a pop up when switching the Network Quality setting explaining that it requires a restart to be effective

Updated the tooltip of the Network Quality setting explaining what it does

KNOWN ISSUES

A reminder for people who have been having issues with unexpected crashes on startup or weird behavior with the game, in that case please try to verify your game files.

You can do this on Steam by Right Clicking the game in your Library > Properties > Local Files > Verify integrity of game files...

And on Epic by clicking on the three dots (“...”) next to the title or at the right side, depending on your selected library view > Verify

This may or may not redownload a large amount of files which might take a while depending on your internet connection or hard drive speeds so be wary of that.

If you are using mods, they might need to be updated or uninstalled after updating so please keep this in mind too.