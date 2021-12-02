Update v2.1.2005.5465 - Changelog

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings!

First of all, we want to thank you all for all the feedback and bug reports since the release of the Armour Overhaul. We've continued to carry out small bug fixes and changes based on the feedback from the community.

We also welcome all the new soldiers that joined us during the Autumn Sale on the battlefields of Post Scriptum, but equally many thanks to our veteran players who have helped these new players in the learning process of the game.

The next big focus is going to be Maginot, QoL and the new Boot Camp which will become the best place to learn how to play Post Scriptum if you are new. Or maybe need a refresher for veteran players.

Now back to the update. This week was spent primarily investigating an issue related to tanks disappearing when the driver would be disconnected & an issue where infantry would be invisible to tank crews.

Additional fixes and balance tweaks were carried out across the board. You can find the changelog at the bottom of the post.

New M2 .50 Cal model & equipment

And in case you haven't been following us on our Twitter or Facebook page or on the Official Discord (which you totally should) we recently showed off the new M2 .50 Cal model which will replace the outdated version we currently feature in the game.

In addition, we're going to be adding some additional equipment so that the .50 cal will become more versatile.

On top of the new base model, you will soon be able to traverse the battlefield with a .50 cal equipped Jeep or build a static .50 cal emplacement as the Allied forces.

As per usual you can find the changelog for this update below.

Changelog v2.1.2005.5465

Renamed M4A3 Smoke shell from M89->M64 and velocity from 259m/s to 463m/s

Optimizing environment asset collisions

Potential fix for tank despawning on driver disconnection

Potential fix for infantry sometimes being invisible to tank crews.

Fixed client-side FX that would get stuck

Smoother transition after bandaging and drinking from a canteen

Emplaced mortar shell count 30->20 HE 30->25 Smoke

Velmolen KOTH Eastern Farm flag removed

Fixed mortar shells killing tank crews

Reordered shell order for some tanks to have HE rounds last

Fixed typo in shooting range

APHE external explosion radius increased

Tiger exhaust FX fixed

T17 handling improvement

Added turret interior as hull component for hull breaking system

Fixed HE not damaging infantry

Roadmap 2021 / 2022

Sincerely,

Periscope Games



