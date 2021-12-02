Developer Briefing #156 - U11 'Outflank’ Update Next Week!!

Hey everyone,

Time is almost upon us, as many have noticed over the last few months we have been highlighting and in some cases sneak peeking into the upcoming ‘Outflank’ update for Hell Let Loose. This week we are excited to confirm that the update will be going live on Tuesday the 7th of December!

We thought to bring this interim update to you all as ‘Outflank’ has some great features which we think players new and old alike will enjoy. We feel that providing a brief summary of some of the items in the update might be worthwhile for you all to get a glimpse of what is coming before Tuesday.

Some of the items to watch out for in the new ‘Outflank’ update include:

New Vehicles:

Panzer IV

Half-tracks for all factions USA, Germany and Soviet

New Weapons:

FG42 Automatic Rifle

1897 Winchester Trench Gun (shotgun)

New Map Variants:

Purple Heart Lane Offensive GER

Foy Offensive US

Hill400 Offensive GER

Carentan Offensive GER

Additional Improvements:

New Character Poses and animations in Barracks

Updated and improved SFX

Audio Occlusion

Nametag Occlusion

UI Improvements

Scoreboard and Map Icon Improvements

Resource Generation Improvements

Commander Ability Improvements

Armour Balance Tweaks and Improvements

And a host of fixes and bugs squashed. In addition to the above, lots of work has been done to iron out a magnitude of small items like minor terrain glitches ect.

The above is merely a short summary of the bulk of the ‘Outflank’ update, upon release we will disclose the full changelog which illustrates in detail all the improvements and changes made with this latest update.

**

**

If the above is of interest to you, then we recommend that you check out the last ‘Player Test’ before Tuesday's update.. This is where players jump into the PTE servers and we get to check the overall performance of the updated client.

So if you would like a peak into what is coming with the ‘Outflank’ update next week, join us this Thursday for some fun and final testing. We will be holding the final PTE on Thursday December 2nd at 11am GMT. For those who are new to PTE’s you’ll need to join the Discord and head over to the pte-update11 channel.

**

War Correspondents Best clips of 2021 (pt3. Final)

**



This is our final week of spotlighting our War Correspondents and the videos that have been made during this year. We hope you enjoyed the clips that have been featured over the last few briefs. We are very grateful to have a team of War Correspondents that are happy to produce such great content for you and us to all enjoy and absorb.

Let's sit back and take a look at the final dev brief ‘War Correspondents' showcase which highlights some of their ‘best of 2021’ clips. Take the time to revisit them and if you have not seen them before enjoy for the first time!

Hell Let Loose -Tank Columns (Update 10) - The Fresh Baked Goods

YouTube

Hell Let Loose - STALINGRAD IS BRUTAL - Monoespacial

YouTube

Hell Let Loose - I Helped Create a Monster - TheSauceyMuffin

YouTube

**

Community Content

**

We continue to see some great content from the Hell Let Loose community members showcased in the official HLL discord. Separate from the dedicated team of ‘War Correspondents’ the HLL general community comprises every person who is involved with HLL (That means you aswell!).



Holding the Line - [233C] Chrysallia Van Cheems

Where to find all the latest Hell Let Loose News and Information

Don’t forget that if you haven’t checked out the other Hell Let Loose socials you should do so. Like our discord you will find them great places for information and community interaction.



Well, it's time to wrap up today's ‘Outflank’ insight Dev Brief. See you all on the frontline!