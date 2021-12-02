UPDATE Chapter III "Hidden Island" is OUT NOW!

The next chapter of Dino Nest is now released! All elder apex creatures can now be hunted for a reward. We also added a new secret area to the world and a new playable mysterious species. To unlock the new exciting things just play to progress. Enjoy!
New features in Chapter III
- Hunt rewards for killing elder apex creatures
- New secret area added to the game
- New playable species added to the game
This is our biggest update so far with major features including a "game ending suprise", heavy rework of the world generation, hundreds of tweaks and fixes and improved saving systems. Savefiles from previous versions are compatible but all elder creatures will be reset for the "hunt reward" progression.
We also have special good news regarding that we finally found a fix for that wierd ancient bug where herbivores sometimes act like carnivores and starts hunting for meat. This bug has been causing issues with the game world for some time. Maybe you have been hunted by a very hungry crazy Dodo that thinks it has big teeth and wants meat. In that case your nightmare is now over and you can be happy. All herbivores should now act like prey and not predators.
Here are the patch notes(v1.22.141):
- NEW FEATURE - The hidden island added to the game!
- NEW FEATURE - New playable mysterious species to unlock!
- NEW FEATURE - Hunt rewards for killing apex creatures!
- ADDED a new ancient elder creature to the world
- ADDED 32 new dino textures
- ADDED 10 new jungle textures
- ADDED new predator events to hunt scene
- ADDED new herbivore events to hunt scene
- ADDED new elder apex events to hunt scene
- ADDED new area to exploration unlock events
- ADDED nest location and egg for new species
- ADDED boss creature intros in combat scene
- ADDED visible feedback for Giganotosaurus carrying cap
- ADDED 2 more deadly rating levels for Giganotosaurus
- ADDED Change view button to Giganotosaurus nest
- ADDED new ambience soundeffects to different areas
- Elder Apex overview UI has been reworked.
- All elder creatures now grants alpha points when defeated.
- Hunt Party UI now visually shows correct hunt party for Giga
- Successful roar now reduces threat and gives dominance.
- Reworked Giganotosaurus Nest to a much wider and larger area
- Hunt reward added for killing "Gigantic"
- Hunt reward added for killing "Deathclaw"
- Hunt reward added for killing "Behemoth"
- Hunt reward added for killing "Phantom"
- Hunt reward added for killing "Brutallus"
- Hunt reward added for killing "Savage"
- Hunt reward added for killing "Axia (Ant Queen)"
- Fixed animation errors for Velociraptor
- Improved nest pathing for Velociraptor
- Improved nest pathing for Giganotosaurus
- Improved waterhole events and stop drinking control
- Genetics notifier icon only visible if mutations available
- Improved Roar ability for apex creature interactions
- Improved threat mechanics for all apex creature interactions
- Improved behaviour AI for nest expansions
- Hunger Popup: Nest button not visible if no meat in storage
- Thirsty Popup: No longer activating when already drinking
- Stockpile button: Now hidden if already max meat cap in nest
- Giganotosaurus now requires size 20 to use hatchery and lay eggs
- Changes to genetics talent "Quality" for Velociraptor
- "Quality" now unlocks legendary mutations for Velociraptor
- Tweaks to chances for legendary mutations for both species
- Tweaks to carrying capacity for Giganotosaurus based on size
- Tweaks to max health for apex creatures on "Normal" difficulty
- Tweaks to max health for apex creatures on "Hard" difficulty
- Tweaks to damage health for apex creatures on "Normal" difficulty
- Tweaks to damage health for apex creatures on "Hard" difficulty
- Tweaks to balance speed stat in combat for both playable species
- Tweaks to increase chance to find "nest materials" when scavenging
- Tweaks to nest experience gain
- Tweaks to leader experience
- Tweaks to genetic scaling bonuses
- Tweaks to threat generation when hunting
- Tweaks to threat generation when feeding on the hunt
- Tweaks to chance for legendary mutation for Velociraptor
- Fixed issues with herbivores acting like carnivores
- Fixed issues with wrong deadly rating for carnivores
- Fixed issues with hunting prey not working properly
- Fixed issues with apex creatures being in wrong area
- Fixed issue with hover displaying wrong Giga names in combat
- Fixed issue with claim carcass not working properly
- Fixed issue with running away not working properly
- Fixed issue with alpha points in leader UI
- Fixed issue with meat values not reseting in the field
- Fixed issue with threat while eating in the field
- Fixed issue with scavengers not appearing at carcass
- Fixed issue with notification settings not saving
- Fixed issue with predator icons not working properly
- Fixed animation issue when spawning in nest
- Fixed issues with textures in combat
- Minor tweaks to size and scaling for first Giganotosaurus
- Minor tweaks to dino growth gain for first Giganotosaurus
- Minor tweaks to experience gain from successful hunt
- Minor tweaks to prey density
- Minor tweaks to threat generation when drinking
- Added "Stop hunting" button on all area hunt maps
- Added "kill reward text" for all apex on hunt maps
- Added visible notifier when "alpha points" are available
- Added "growing progress" bar for new playable species
- Added "dino profile" UI for new playable species
- Added special "levelup notifier" for new playable species
- Added more info about elder apex creatures on hunt maps
- Improved feed effect in hunt scene
- Optimized and improved load order in combat scene
- Optimized and improved load order in nest scene
- Optimized and improved load order in tutorial scene
- Improved creature behaviour in combat
- Improved map textures
- Minor convenience adjustments
- Numerous of other minor balance changes
- Numerous other bug fixes & stability fixes
- Added 2 new soundeffects for jungle and ocean
- Savefiles from previous version are compatible
We always appreciate and try our best to apply any feedback given by you to make the game the best experience it can possibly be, so dont forget to leave any feedback you may have in the forums.
