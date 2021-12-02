UPDATE Chapter III "Hidden Island" is OUT NOW!

The next chapter of Dino Nest is now released! All elder apex creatures can now be hunted for a reward. We also added a new secret area to the world and a new playable mysterious species. To unlock the new exciting things just play to progress. Enjoy!

New features in Chapter III

- Hunt rewards for killing elder apex creatures

- New secret area added to the game

- New playable species added to the game

This is our biggest update so far with major features including a "game ending suprise", heavy rework of the world generation, hundreds of tweaks and fixes and improved saving systems. Savefiles from previous versions are compatible but all elder creatures will be reset for the "hunt reward" progression.

We also have special good news regarding that we finally found a fix for that wierd ancient bug where herbivores sometimes act like carnivores and starts hunting for meat. This bug has been causing issues with the game world for some time. Maybe you have been hunted by a very hungry crazy Dodo that thinks it has big teeth and wants meat. In that case your nightmare is now over and you can be happy. All herbivores should now act like prey and not predators.

Here are the patch notes(v1.22.141):

NEW FEATURE - The hidden island added to the game!

NEW FEATURE - New playable mysterious species to unlock!

NEW FEATURE - Hunt rewards for killing apex creatures!

ADDED a new ancient elder creature to the world

ADDED 32 new dino textures

ADDED 10 new jungle textures

ADDED new predator events to hunt scene

ADDED new herbivore events to hunt scene

ADDED new elder apex events to hunt scene

ADDED new area to exploration unlock events

ADDED nest location and egg for new species

ADDED boss creature intros in combat scene

ADDED visible feedback for Giganotosaurus carrying cap

ADDED 2 more deadly rating levels for Giganotosaurus

ADDED Change view button to Giganotosaurus nest

ADDED new ambience soundeffects to different areas

Elder Apex overview UI has been reworked.

All elder creatures now grants alpha points when defeated.

Hunt Party UI now visually shows correct hunt party for Giga

Successful roar now reduces threat and gives dominance.

Reworked Giganotosaurus Nest to a much wider and larger area

Hunt reward added for killing "Gigantic"

Hunt reward added for killing "Deathclaw"

Hunt reward added for killing "Behemoth"

Hunt reward added for killing "Phantom"

Hunt reward added for killing "Brutallus"

Hunt reward added for killing "Savage"

Hunt reward added for killing "Axia (Ant Queen)"

Fixed animation errors for Velociraptor

Improved nest pathing for Velociraptor

Improved nest pathing for Giganotosaurus

Improved waterhole events and stop drinking control

Genetics notifier icon only visible if mutations available

Improved Roar ability for apex creature interactions

Improved threat mechanics for all apex creature interactions

Improved behaviour AI for nest expansions

Hunger Popup: Nest button not visible if no meat in storage

Thirsty Popup: No longer activating when already drinking

Stockpile button: Now hidden if already max meat cap in nest

Giganotosaurus now requires size 20 to use hatchery and lay eggs

Changes to genetics talent "Quality" for Velociraptor

"Quality" now unlocks legendary mutations for Velociraptor

Tweaks to chances for legendary mutations for both species

Tweaks to carrying capacity for Giganotosaurus based on size

Tweaks to max health for apex creatures on "Normal" difficulty

Tweaks to max health for apex creatures on "Hard" difficulty

Tweaks to damage health for apex creatures on "Normal" difficulty

Tweaks to damage health for apex creatures on "Hard" difficulty

Tweaks to balance speed stat in combat for both playable species

Tweaks to increase chance to find "nest materials" when scavenging

Tweaks to nest experience gain

Tweaks to leader experience

Tweaks to genetic scaling bonuses

Tweaks to threat generation when hunting

Tweaks to threat generation when feeding on the hunt

Tweaks to chance for legendary mutation for Velociraptor

Fixed issues with herbivores acting like carnivores

Fixed issues with wrong deadly rating for carnivores

Fixed issues with hunting prey not working properly

Fixed issues with apex creatures being in wrong area

Fixed issue with hover displaying wrong Giga names in combat

Fixed issue with claim carcass not working properly

Fixed issue with running away not working properly

Fixed issue with alpha points in leader UI

Fixed issue with meat values not reseting in the field

Fixed issue with threat while eating in the field

Fixed issue with scavengers not appearing at carcass

Fixed issue with notification settings not saving

Fixed issue with predator icons not working properly

Fixed animation issue when spawning in nest

Fixed issues with textures in combat

Minor tweaks to size and scaling for first Giganotosaurus

Minor tweaks to dino growth gain for first Giganotosaurus

Minor tweaks to experience gain from successful hunt

Minor tweaks to prey density

Minor tweaks to threat generation when drinking

Added "Stop hunting" button on all area hunt maps

Added "kill reward text" for all apex on hunt maps

Added visible notifier when "alpha points" are available

Added "growing progress" bar for new playable species

Added "dino profile" UI for new playable species

Added special "levelup notifier" for new playable species

Added more info about elder apex creatures on hunt maps

Improved feed effect in hunt scene

Optimized and improved load order in combat scene

Optimized and improved load order in nest scene

Optimized and improved load order in tutorial scene

Improved creature behaviour in combat

Improved map textures

Minor convenience adjustments

Numerous of other minor balance changes

Numerous other bug fixes & stability fixes

Added 2 new soundeffects for jungle and ocean

Savefiles from previous version are compatible

_We always appreciate and try our best to apply any feedback given by you to make the game the best experience it can possibly be, so dont forget to leave any feedback you may have in the forums.

Thanks for your support!