Hi All.
We have just uploaded a minor update V1.018 to add a new feature and some game play changes.
We have also fixed a couple of problems that we spotted ourselves during testing.
- New Feature: Transparent Portrait Backgrounds
A new option has been added to allow the game tokens and portraits in dialogs to be placed on a transparent (rather than colored) background.
-
Changed: A new message is displayed which should help avoid confusion when completing the Ehrich quest at Hermit's Cave.
-
Changed: Spotting hidden units/objects has been reworked to be more realistic. For example, a unit cannot spot a hidden enemy while the unit is Paralyzed, Asleep, Unconscious etc.
-
Changed: When overwriting a Saved Game, the folder's timestamp is now updated to the current time (so the save will move to the top of the Load Dialog list).
-
Fixed: A unit could gain extra movement when using Spilt Movement and spotting an enemy. [Internal Bug]
-
Fixed: When returning to a previous location with an active trap trigger in play and Split Movement in effect, a crash occurs. [Internal Bug]
We hope you like the (admittedly small!) improvements and please let us know if you have any problems with the update.
All the best.
Ian & Jann
Changed files in this update