Share · View all patches · Build 7814879 · Last edited 2 December 2021 – 10:39:06 UTC by Wendy

Hi All.

We have just uploaded a minor update V1.018 to add a new feature and some game play changes.

We have also fixed a couple of problems that we spotted ourselves during testing.

New Feature: Transparent Portrait Backgrounds

A new option has been added to allow the game tokens and portraits in dialogs to be placed on a transparent (rather than colored) background.

Changed : A new message is displayed which should help avoid confusion when completing the Ehrich quest at Hermit's Cave.

Changed : Spotting hidden units/objects has been reworked to be more realistic. For example, a unit cannot spot a hidden enemy while the unit is Paralyzed, Asleep, Unconscious etc.

Changed : When overwriting a Saved Game, the folder's timestamp is now updated to the current time (so the save will move to the top of the Load Dialog list).

Fixed : A unit could gain extra movement when using Spilt Movement and spotting an enemy. [Internal Bug]

Fixed: When returning to a previous location with an active trap trigger in play and Split Movement in effect, a crash occurs. [Internal Bug]

We hope you like the (admittedly small!) improvements and please let us know if you have any problems with the update.

All the best.

Ian & Jann