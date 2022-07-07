Matchpoint – Tennis Championships Out Now!
The all-new tennis simulator video game steps onto the court
The warm-up is over. Now it's time to hit the court! Game, Set aaaand Match!!
Hold onto your rackets, Matchpoint – Tennis Championships is ready to make its first serve and is OUT NOW with Game Pass for console and PC. The tennis title is also available on Windows PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles (supported through Smart Delivery) and PlayStation 4 | 5 right now!
Tennis fever is in the air and there is a brand-new challenger waiting to make its debut on the court, are you ready to commence your journey to becoming World #1?
We are excited and can’t wait to play fierce games against you in exciting multiplayer matches.
Grab your racket and check out the release trailer:
On the virtual courts, you can face up against your friends in the game’s fully cross-platform multiplayer, or go racket-to-racket with any of the game’s 16 tennis superstars from around the globe: Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Amanda Anisimova, Kei Nishikori, Garbiñe Muguruza, Andrey Rublev, Casper Ruud, Hubert Hurkaczs, Nick Kyrgios, Benoît Paire, Heather Watson, Hugo Gaston, Madison Keys, Victoria Azarenka, Taylor Fritz, and Pablo Carreño Busta. Additionally, in the aptly named Legends Edition, players can also take on the legendary Tim Henman and Tommy Haas.
Matchpoint - Tennis Championships offers a dynamic and immersive gaming experience with its extensive career mode, unique rivalry system, authentic ball physics and advanced multiplayer mode. From choosing the right coach to implementing the best play style, strategy and decision-making will be central to success as players experience what it truly takes to climb the ranks and become a tennis champion. Unprecedented player control and true-to-life ball physics are combined to make Matchpoint – Tennis Championships an authentic tennis gaming experience in which every swing and hit counts across the clay, hard and grass courts.
Features
- Enter the world of professional Tennis. Matchpoint – Tennis Championships offers a deep career mode featuring a unique merit-based ranking system.
- Create your own 3D tennis star. Choose your look, fashion and play style with an array of customization options including true to life techniques such as left-or right-handed, onehanded or twohanded backhand.
- Dominate the court as a tennis professional. Matchpoint – Tennis Championships features 16 real-life international tennis stars from the professional circuit, including Nick Kyrgios, Kei Nishikori, Amanda Anisimova.
- Master all strokes and shots in grand style. Determine the outcome of a rally by choosing the best technique for the time: top spin, flat, lob or slice shot.
- Take on opponents in local or online matches. Play against a cunning AI or face your friends and rivals on the court via local sessions and online cross-play.
- Study your rival’s moves and tactics. Watch your opponents and get to know their strengths and weaknesses to gain a tactical advantage before you even hit the court.
- Practice makes perfect: hire a personal coach to hone your skills. Buff your strengths and diminish your weaknesses with an in-game coaching system of individual training modules.
- Fine-tune your tactics in Practice and Mini-Game modes: Jump into a variety of mini-games to hone your perfect game and become a force to be reckoned with on the court.
- Compete in exhibition matches at spectacular venues around the globe. Each court has its own characteristics; study your arenas of play and adapt your game to grass, clay and hard courts.
- Replay mode. Breakpoint or deciding match point, capture your fiercest rallies on film and study the outcomes to improve your game.