This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Matchpoint – Tennis Championships Out Now!

The all-new tennis simulator video game steps onto the court

The warm-up is over. Now it's time to hit the court! Game, Set aaaand Match!!

Hold onto your rackets, Matchpoint – Tennis Championships is ready to make its first serve and is OUT NOW with Game Pass for console and PC. The tennis title is also available on Windows PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles (supported through Smart Delivery) and PlayStation 4 | 5 right now!

Tennis fever is in the air and there is a brand-new challenger waiting to make its debut on the court, are you ready to commence your journey to becoming World #1?

We are excited and can’t wait to play fierce games against you in exciting multiplayer matches.

Grab your racket and check out the release trailer:



On the virtual courts, you can face up against your friends in the game’s fully cross-platform multiplayer, or go racket-to-racket with any of the game’s 16 tennis superstars from around the globe: Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Amanda Anisimova, Kei Nishikori, Garbiñe Muguruza, Andrey Rublev, Casper Ruud, Hubert Hurkaczs, Nick Kyrgios, Benoît Paire, Heather Watson, Hugo Gaston, Madison Keys, Victoria Azarenka, Taylor Fritz, and Pablo Carreño Busta. Additionally, in the aptly named Legends Edition, players can also take on the legendary Tim Henman and Tommy Haas.

Matchpoint - Tennis Championships offers a dynamic and immersive gaming experience with its extensive career mode, unique rivalry system, authentic ball physics and advanced multiplayer mode. From choosing the right coach to implementing the best play style, strategy and decision-making will be central to success as players experience what it truly takes to climb the ranks and become a tennis champion. Unprecedented player control and true-to-life ball physics are combined to make Matchpoint – Tennis Championships an authentic tennis gaming experience in which every swing and hit counts across the clay, hard and grass courts.

Features