We are transferring to F2P, until this is over switch to the 'testing' branch, otherwise your content won't save until we complete the transfer.

For who own Mythic Archive, you will be given a copy of "Mythic Archive - Host License" upon completion, and you won't experience any other changes (other than your players will now be able to join without any charge!)

Thanks for the Patience, excited to share the upcoming patch notes with everybody.