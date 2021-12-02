Update v7.23

Clean up some data abnormal ranking information

New red clothing wording.

When invoking the skill, trigger the death scythe attack target to deal 3 times damage Part: Cloak

When invoking the skill, trigger the sword attack target to deal 2 times damage Part: Helmet

When melee weapon deals damage, summon sword formation, each sword deals 1.5 times damage Part: Cloak

When a melee weapon deals damage, summon a flaming blade, each blade deals 1.5 times the damage.

When a long-range weapon deals damage, trigger the Purgatory Firebird to attack the target for 5x damage Part: Cloak

When dealing damage with a long-range weapon, trigger the Ice Spike to attack the target for 5x damage.

When dual-wielding weapons, damage dealt is increased by 300%. Part: Arms, Gloves

When dual-wielding weapons, physical damage increased by 300% Part: leg guards, chest armor

The maximum number of natural flying blade storm flying blade is increased by 2, and the damage is increased by 300% Part: shoes

New damage unit B, T

New kingdom scene kill trigger scene mechanism

New elite monster warhammer warrior

New warhammer warrior exclusive drop gem materials

Fix the problem of repeated prompts for achievements

Adjusted the basic drop rate of killing monsters by 5 times and the drop rate of BOSS by 10 times

Adjusted the basic drop rate of treasure chest red clothes up by 5 times, and the drop rate of big treasure chest up by 10 times

Adjusted the consumption of reinforced red material down by 5 times, blue, purple and orange material consumption down by 1 time, reinforced soul consumption down by 1 time