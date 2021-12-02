Clean up some data abnormal ranking information
New red clothing wording.
When invoking the skill, trigger the death scythe attack target to deal 3 times damage Part: Cloak
When invoking the skill, trigger the sword attack target to deal 2 times damage Part: Helmet
When melee weapon deals damage, summon sword formation, each sword deals 1.5 times damage Part: Cloak
When a melee weapon deals damage, summon a flaming blade, each blade deals 1.5 times the damage.
When a long-range weapon deals damage, trigger the Purgatory Firebird to attack the target for 5x damage Part: Cloak
When dealing damage with a long-range weapon, trigger the Ice Spike to attack the target for 5x damage.
When dual-wielding weapons, damage dealt is increased by 300%. Part: Arms, Gloves
When dual-wielding weapons, physical damage increased by 300% Part: leg guards, chest armor
The maximum number of natural flying blade storm flying blade is increased by 2, and the damage is increased by 300% Part: shoes
New damage unit B, T
New kingdom scene kill trigger scene mechanism
New elite monster warhammer warrior
New warhammer warrior exclusive drop gem materials
Fix the problem of repeated prompts for achievements
Adjusted the basic drop rate of killing monsters by 5 times and the drop rate of BOSS by 10 times
Adjusted the basic drop rate of treasure chest red clothes up by 5 times, and the drop rate of big treasure chest up by 10 times
Adjusted the consumption of reinforced red material down by 5 times, blue, purple and orange material consumption down by 1 time, reinforced soul consumption down by 1 time
Never Return update for 2 December 2021
Update v7.23
