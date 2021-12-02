Card Survival: Tropical Island - Update 14

Hello everyone!

Update time again. :)

Here's our content list:

End Game Sailing:

The game no longer finishes when you push the raft into the sea, you will now need to survive on the raft until you are able to find civilisation. This could take a variable amount of time so you'll have to make sure you have enough supplies to survive the journey.

Here's a list of all the sailing stage features that are currently implemented:

- Wind System: Raise the sails when the wind is favourable to speed up your raft and reach civilization faster, lower them under unfavourable conditions to prevent damage to your sails and avoid losing distance travelled.

- Storms: Do not leave anything on the base row during storms, as big waves can strike the raft and make you lose many of the objects you have there. Make sure to store all your items on your hand or equipment inventories or in the secured supply chests, of which you can now build multiple.

- Sail Repairs: Your sail will lose durability over time, specially when open under unfavourable conditions. Use cord to repair it and don't neglect it. If it gets destroyed the journey might take a lot longer.

- Seasickness: Your character will get nausea when the sea is agitated so expect to throw up a lot. Fortunately, after enough days you should get used to the sea and stop being nauseous.

- Clay Fire Pit: Something of a portable campfire that you can actually light on the raft without burning it.

- Survival Guide: We've also updated the guide with sailing information.

There are still many things we would like to implement to this maritime section of the game, but it was all too big to implement in one single update so expect new features to come soon. ;)

Menu Revamp and Video Tutorials:

We've given all the menus a visual rework to make them look prettier. Hope you like the changes!

In addition to this we've also added a Video Tutorial section to the Survival Guide that should hopefully help new players. All the videos there have been made by Neomare, a very nice youtuber who has been very active and helpful in the forums. He has a ton of Card Survival and Card Quest content in his channel, so make sure to check it if you are feeling like watching playthroughs of our games.

New Perks:

We've added a couple small perks and one big one.

The small ones are:

Nut Allergy (like shellfish allergy, but applies to coconuts and almonds)

Sailor (makes you immune to sea sickness)

The big one is a difficult one made for those players who are looking for a challenge.

It makes you start in the island as if you were inside a game show. Every 3 days a supply capsule will be dropped somewhere in the island and you'll have 3 days to find it or a collar you have locked around your neck will electrocute you. If you manage to find all 8 capsules you'll win the game and become a millionaire (only in the game, not in real life).

Tweaks and Fixes:

Fixed a bug that was causing raincatchers not to give back stones when deconstructed.

Monitor Lizards will be a lot less likely to attack during the first few Mangrove exploratory trips.

Moonlight now provides less light when the weather is partially cloudy or cloudy.

Spider Lily and Snakegrass crop plots now give more plants, ginger crop plots give less.

Made partridges easier to catch with snare traps.

Nipa Seeds can now be used for the jungle salad too.

Oh, and I almost forgot. We also added hand wrappings back into the game. :)

See you on the next update!