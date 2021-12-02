MiniMap Added to Henry's Day!

Hey Everybody,

In this latest update I’ve added a highly requested feature, the MiniMap! I didn’t want to make the gameplay too easy, but I think this version of the Minimap will be very helpful especially to new players. You’ll notice location markers on the Minimap that show which buildings you can enter.

A couple of other small changes made in this update are:

Key bindings patched to allow mouse bindings

Collision removed from bushes in Summer Park

Note: the key bindings auto-apply and auto-save for convenience. If you’ve messed up your key bindings and can’t figure it out, set your bindings to Default and then you can rebind your keys appropriately.

Thank you to everyone for all of your feedback. Keep the comments coming and be on the lookout for a major update coming soon!