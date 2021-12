Share · View all patches · Build 7812976 · Last edited 2 December 2021 – 04:09:05 UTC by Wendy

We have pushed the first patch to begin working around the Photon issues.

This will be available to you on Steam shortly.

This first patch is a short-term workaround, but we will follow this up with more robust solutions as soon as we can.

Once again, thank you for your patience.