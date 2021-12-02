Beta 1.1.0

- New Stadium, Champion's Stadium. Meant specifically for tournaments. Offers a decrotive area for the winning team of a tournament that can be customized by the host of a session.
- Added customizable center circle. More options will be added for this in the future
- Added new spectator side line and director cameras. Broadcast camera and sideline camera also have new angle and zoom options.
- Added seperate sensitivties for kick height and curve. Also reworked some values so the default controls feel more consistent and intentional.
- Changed match length incriment to 2 minutes. This will allow for a wider variety of match lengths.
- Added host indicator for custom lobbies. Hosts will have (Host) Before their name. Also added automatic host migration.
- Reduced red card time to 60 seconds.
- Added 10 second spawn cool down after joining spectators to reduce respawn abuse.
- Added option to mute individual players.
- Attempted to fix blue score not showing on 3v3 match summary.
- Fixed bug with gk dive not working consistently.
- Buffed gk dive speed and hitbox.
- Fixed bugs related to saving settings while in a server
- Fixed 2 and 3 quickchat key binds swapping. If your keys are still swapped, rebind them in settings.
- Changed matchmaking UI. Now shows queue members and has chat for the queue. Also trying to address technical issues with not all players connecting to matchmaking sessions.
- Swap with teamate feature. There is a new keybind called interact/vote in the settings menu. By default the key is F. This will allow you and a teamate to swap positions on the fly by going near each other and pressing F. This will also be used for different votes that will be added later, such as vote to change team info and uniform when custom teams are added soon.
