Version 0.572 Alpha

Info
Christmas event has been started. You can find christmas gift on the map and can collect it.
Your receive a gift and each for each gift you receive 1 point to your playerhud.
Also you find a christmas calendar at the store. Each day you can open one sock.
If you missed some days, no problem, you can still open the previous socks.
Localization
■ Added missing translations
■ Fixed error with some translations
Level Design
■ Added more christmas decoration
Multiplayer
■ Synced christmas boxes
Activated
■ Activated christmas event
Functionality
■ Added world border, if player or items falling through the landscape
■ Added playerhud help for object "atm"
■ Added playerhud help for vehicle "minidumptruck01"
■ Added function to fill item "bucket01" at the river
■ Added function to fill item "tubmetal01" at the river
■ Added function to fill item "waterbasin01" at the river
■ Added function to fill item "waterbasin02" at the river
Changed
■ Changed mass for item "minersmoss"
■ Changed movement angle for vehicle "minidumptruck01"
Audio
■ Fixed error with assigned ambiente sounds
Troubleshooting
■ Fixed error with open barrier at claims
■ Fixed error with movements for vehicle "miniexcavator01" while workmode active
■ Fixed error with exit vehicle "buggy01"
■ Fixed error with tablet, if close tablet remove widget bugreport details too
■ Fixed error with show id for bugreport details on tablet
■ Fixed error with sell gold at npc
■ Fixed error with assigned volume for vehicle "snowmobile01" to vehicle sounds
■ Fixed error with buy items in store after interact with npc
■ Fixed error with drop item "metaldetector01"
■ Fixed error with stop animation for item "goldtable01" when turn off
■ Fixed error with firstperson camera for vehicle "snowmobile01"
■ Fixed error with horn for vehicle "snowmobile01"
■ Fixed error with open bugreport for vehicle "snowmobile01"
■ Fixed error with footstep prints for vehicle "snowmobile01"
■ Fixed error with engine sound for vehicle "snowmobile01"
■ Fixed error with reset location for vehicle "snowmobile01"
■ Fixed error with show vehicle hud for vehicle "snowmobile01" (not all functions working)
Savegame
■ Added vehicle "snowmobile01" to savegame
■ Fixed error with spawn location for character on claims when loading the game
■ Fixed error with spawn location for vehicles on claims when loading the game
Removed
■ Removed ambiente sounds in main menu
Changed files in this update