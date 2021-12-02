Version 0.572 Alpha

Info

Christmas event has been started. You can find christmas gift on the map and can collect it.

Your receive a gift and each for each gift you receive 1 point to your playerhud.

Also you find a christmas calendar at the store. Each day you can open one sock.

If you missed some days, no problem, you can still open the previous socks.

Localization

■ Added missing translations

■ Fixed error with some translations

Level Design

■ Added more christmas decoration

Multiplayer

■ Synced christmas boxes

Activated

■ Activated christmas event

Functionality

■ Added world border, if player or items falling through the landscape

■ Added playerhud help for object "atm"

■ Added playerhud help for vehicle "minidumptruck01"

■ Added function to fill item "bucket01" at the river

■ Added function to fill item "tubmetal01" at the river

■ Added function to fill item "waterbasin01" at the river

■ Added function to fill item "waterbasin02" at the river

Changed

■ Changed mass for item "minersmoss"

■ Changed movement angle for vehicle "minidumptruck01"

Audio

■ Fixed error with assigned ambiente sounds

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with open barrier at claims

■ Fixed error with movements for vehicle "miniexcavator01" while workmode active

■ Fixed error with exit vehicle "buggy01"

■ Fixed error with tablet, if close tablet remove widget bugreport details too

■ Fixed error with show id for bugreport details on tablet

■ Fixed error with sell gold at npc

■ Fixed error with assigned volume for vehicle "snowmobile01" to vehicle sounds

■ Fixed error with buy items in store after interact with npc

■ Fixed error with drop item "metaldetector01"

■ Fixed error with stop animation for item "goldtable01" when turn off

■ Fixed error with firstperson camera for vehicle "snowmobile01"

■ Fixed error with horn for vehicle "snowmobile01"

■ Fixed error with open bugreport for vehicle "snowmobile01"

■ Fixed error with footstep prints for vehicle "snowmobile01"

■ Fixed error with engine sound for vehicle "snowmobile01"

■ Fixed error with reset location for vehicle "snowmobile01"

■ Fixed error with show vehicle hud for vehicle "snowmobile01" (not all functions working)

Savegame

■ Added vehicle "snowmobile01" to savegame

■ Fixed error with spawn location for character on claims when loading the game

■ Fixed error with spawn location for vehicles on claims when loading the game

Removed

■ Removed ambiente sounds in main menu