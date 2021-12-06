Patch 1.14 - The F2™ 2021 season is here

Experience the teams, cars, and drivers of the F2™ 2021 season in our free update. Live from today, get to grips with F2™ 2021 in Grand Prix, Time Trial, Social Play, Split-Screen, and LAN. If you’re unfamiliar with the final stop on the road to F1®, find out about the finer points of Formula 2™ right here.

F2™ is where herculean drivers shine, and the next generation of stars are born. Championships often go to the final flutter of the chequered flag as glory awaits; last year’s champion, Mick Schumacher, was locked in a battle that dramatically went down to the last race in Bahrain. It’s no different this year, as the title race between Prema Racing’s Oscar Piastri, Robert Shwartzman and Uni-Virtuosi’s Guanyu Zhou looks like it could go down to Abu Dhabi.

Today’s update features both F2™ 2020 and F2™ 2021 weekend structures, depending on which season you play. Unlike F2™ 2020’s structure, which you can choose to play through in Career mode, of one practice session, a qualifying, followed by an hour-long Feature race on Saturday, time depending on your race settings, and a Sprint race on the following Sunday, the 2021 season is slightly different. Available in Grand Prix, Time Trial, Social Play, Split-Screen, and LAN, F2™ 2021 has two Sprint races on Saturday, with the Feature race taking place on Sunday. Qualifying sets the grid for the feature race and the first sprint race, with those in the top ten reversing positions for the first sprint grid.

How do I access F2™?

Experience F2™ 2021 in Grand Prix, Time Trial, Social Play, Split-Screen, and LAN. Head to any one of those modes and select ‘F2™ 2021’ to get started.

F2™ 2020 is still available in Driver career, and to find that, start a career and select 'Driver' and then 'Start in F2™', follow the on-screen prompts to tailor the career to your preference. There is one additional option: choose which Driver Academy you wish to join. You will start the F2™ 2020 with a single goal of getting to F1® for the start of the 2021 season.

How do I drive an F2™ car?

Although F2™ cars are less complicated than F1®, they can be more challenging, primarily if you're used to the high levels of grip and stability. This, combined with the low-profile tyres, means you can't lean on the car as hard in the corners, and you will need to get on the brakes earlier.

However, the most challenging aspect of driving an F2™ car comes at low speed, where the lack of tyre grip and the engine's high torque output results in a less planted car than in F1®. You'll need to be extremely patient with the throttle while you go through the gears, as an F2™ car can easily snap on you with minimal warning.

F2™ cars are notoriously tough to drive without Traction Control, so mastering them with this assist on first will help you get to grips quicker.

They are challenging beasts to drive, but F2™ offers some of the most authentic and exciting racing. Start your story here, and when you graduate to F1®, your prowess and refined skills will make you the next G.O.A.T.

Here are the full patch notes for today's update

Patch 1.14 Notes

F2™ 2021 season has been added

Addressed an issue with a lack of force feedback on Logitech G923 wheels for PC players

Fixed an issue where team badge and sponsors would not appear on the player’s helmet

Reduced time between stops when a team is double stacking cars in the pits

Adjusted track limits at turns 1 and 14 on Portimao

F2™ 2020 Sprint race will now correctly use the results from the feature race if a custom grid is used

Addressed an issue where Imola was using the incorrect garages for the player car

General stability improvements

Various minor fixes

See you out on track