I know I said the updates would come as they were ready / needed, but I doubt you expected a balance patch already. Welcome to phase 2 :)

After finishing a run last night I felt as though digital store sales were a little 2 powerful. I wanted to ensure they make significantly more money than self published, provided you care for the game with updates / dlcs ++. However, I felt they were a little 2 good and that I was able to finish a run to soon and with 2 few games made.

Roughly store sales for smalls were cut by 10% med by 20% large by 30% and AAA by 40%

I will be doing a lot of runs as well as simulating player data to fine tune balance a lot during this phase of development. If you find the game to hard or to easy at any point, let me know and we will make tweaks as needed. There are a lot of dials we can turn and numbers we can change to edit balance at all stages of the game. In time I hope to reach a really good place balance wise.